Language of music brings nations' bands together

WASHINGTON -- The first challenge many people face when entering a foreign country is trying to communicate. That challenge is often smaller for musicians because music is a universal language says, German Air Force Lt. Col. Burkard Zenglein, commander, and conductor for the German Air Force Band.



“For musicians, It doesn’t matter where we are, or what we are doing, we know we have the same problems and the same topics to talk about,” he said, as his band got to tour the United States Air Force Band’s hangar on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Sept. 28.



The tour was part of a series of events the German band was taking part in as a lead up to the German Unification Day, Oct. 3, which is celebrated each year to remember when East and West Germany signed a treaty to reunify the country in 1990.



As part of the celebration, every year the German band is invited to play for the German Embassy in Washington, D.C. The band also played in New York for the Steuben Parade and in Norfolk for NATO on this year’s trip before getting a chance to visit and meet their fellow military musicians on JBAB.



During the visit, the German band was treated to small performances by the Singing Sergeants, the Air Force Strings, Max Impact and a look in on the Concert Band.



Getting the chance to watch and interact with fellow musicians made this trip to the U.S. a special one for the German musicians.



“I’m very grateful for the hospitality we have experienced here,” Zenglein added. “How we were presented to the band and how many people took the time to show us [around]. It’s amazing, [being] among musicians, it sort of feels a little bit like coming home.”



Getting the chance to interact and build camaraderie with the German band was also special for the Air Force Band members.



“It’s great to see them here,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Mike Mench, chief of bands division for the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs. “Where we see our cultures connect (music), is where we have that chance to connect personally.”

