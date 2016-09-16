DPAA hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day

HONOLULU--Service members and civilians across the island gathered to honor former American prisoners of war and those who are still missing from past armed conflicts at a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The event, hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) Sept. 16, 2016.



After the national and state of Hawaii anthems played by the Marine Forces Pacific Band at the beginning of the event, Thomas Kahalu Lee Jr., military affairs liaison for the Office of the Governor of Hawaii, delivered a proclamation signed by Governor David Ige¬¬, commemorating POW/MIA Recognition Day. Instructions in proclamation not only named POW/MIA Recognition Day as one of the six days of observance in which the National League of Families POW/MIA flag be flown at designated federal institutions across Hawaii, but also listed in memoriam six service members and one civilian from Hawaii who are still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Klaus J. Bingham, Cpl. Richard D. Martin, Sgt. Leonard M. Tadios, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. David A. Lum, Senior Airman Ronald K. Miyazaki; U.S. Marine Corps John R. Peacock, and John Tavares.



Among the participants in the ceremony was Dr. Renee Lisjak, DPAA forensic anthropologist, who served as the Master of Ceremonies for her fourth year in a row. When asked why she speaks at the event each year, she stressed how important it was to her.



“I want to represent those who are very passionate about working hard to make a difference, those that take time away from their families and friends to do what they can for those we have lost,” she replied. “I’m happy to be the spokesperson for those that might not have the opportunity to express themselves.”

Also speaking was U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Spindler, DPAA deputy director.



“POW/MIA Recognition Day is a time for us to pause, if only momentarily,” said Spindler, “to reflect upon the noble work that is being done by so many dedicated professionals in order to reach the fullest possible accounting to the nation and for their extraordinarily courageous families.”



Spindler introduced the keynote speaker, Jay Blount, World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument chief of interpretation and education. Blount addressed the crowd about his experiences as the prior superintendent of the Sicily-Rome American Military Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy. His words hit a feeling that he was at the right place at the right time.



“I can’t think of a better place to spend National POW/MIA Recognition Day than as part of a ceremony,” he said. “I would like to tell all in attendance, thank you for being here.”



“[Observances like this] help keep the memories of prisoners of war and those we’ve lost alive,” he continued. “Bring someone with you next year. This is an event that, to me, is important to all Americans and not just those with a direct connection.”



Lisjak continued the ceremony by reading the 95 names of service members with Meghan Tomasita Cosgriff-Hernandez, also a DPAA forensic anthropologist, that have been accounted for since Sept. 18, 2015.

As the last names were read, 20 organizations, to include local military veterans groups, Boy Scout troops and a motorcycle club, moved in procession to lay wreaths of honor on the dedication stone at the base of the steps of the Court of Honor. Counsel generals from Japan, South Korea and New Zealand were also in attendance to place wreaths and pay respects during the solemn occasion.



At ceremony’s end, with the last note of taps, all present had remembered that not every story had an ending, not everyone made it back.

