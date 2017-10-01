Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit Began Composite Training Unit Exercise

Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (BATARG) and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24 MEU) began their Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) after departing Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 10



COMPTUEX is a series of training scenarios designed to evaluate the mission readiness of deployable assets in relation to their ability to react and perform as an integrated unit.



The BATARG is commanded by Capt. Larry LeGree, commodore, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8, and is comprised of multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), both homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, and amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) homeported at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Va.



“COMPTUEX is our opportunity to operate in a realistic, high-tempo environment where we can push our teams hard and really hone our skills. The tremendous capability the Blue-Green team brings as a flexible, adaptable and persistent crisis response force requires reps and sets in a pressurized environment,” said LeGree. “Responding to these scenarios helps to determine where our weak points are and how we can strengthen them. It’s all about teamwork and maximizing the tremendous capabilities of our forces to provide the fleet commanders with scalable, ready and resilient forces.”



The 24th MEU is commanded by Col. Ryan Rideout and is comprised of a Ground Combat Element, Battalion Landing Team, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment; an Aviation Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365; a Logistics Combat Element, Combat Logistics Battalion 24; and a Command Element which includes the MEU’s senior staff, enablers, its Maritime Raid Force and Special Operations Liaison Element.



“After nearly six months of training together, this ARG/MEU team is really starting to fire on all cylinders,” said Col Rideout. “COMPTUEX is a varsity level event and we fully expect to be challenged at every turn. The commodore, ship CO’s, and I are all confident that the training we’ve received, the solid habit patterns we’ve formed, and the outstanding relationships we’ve developed across the team have set us up well for success.”



Carrier Strike Group Four (CSG 4) and Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) will mentor, train and assess the BATARG and 24 MEU integrated team in preparation for their upcoming deployment.



"The scenarios we will face over these next few weeks will provide more skills for our crew for the challenges we will face during deployment. I have complete confidence that we will prove ourselves through COMPTUEX,” said Capt. Eric Pfister, commanding officer of USS Bataan. “This is the last step in demonstrating our proficiency and I think everyone is ready and eager to learn and get the job done.”



When deployed the BATARG and 24 MEU team will provide combatant commanders a versatile sea-based force that can be tailored to a variety of missions, including quick reaction crisis response options in maritime, littoral and inland environments in support of the nation’s maritime strategy.

