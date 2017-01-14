Vice Chief of Staff of the Army visit the Vicenza Military Community

VICENZA, Italy – Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Daniel Allyn visits with Soldiers and civilians to discuss the Army’s top priorities and changes that will follow, Thursday during a town hall at the post theater on Caserma Ederle.



Allyn’s discussion included garrison support, why Africa matters to the U.S., leader development and readiness, and Army modernization.



According to Allyn, Soldier readiness is closely tied to the support of those who work in garrison.



“Installations where our Soldiers and families serve enable everything else that comes from a strong Army… A ready Army,” said Allyn.



Allyn attributed the success of garrison support to the “great volunteer spirit that so many of our family members have”. He added, “Anywhere there is a void, [family members] are ready to step in and fill it.”



Allyn said having a symbiotic relationship between the garrisons, family members, volunteers and the local communities is vital in supporting Soldier readiness.



“Soldiers are our greatest resource in the U.S. Army,” Allyn said. The magnitude and historical value of what Soldiers do today is vital to security, he added.



Since the 9-11 terrorist attacks, security of the nation and that of its allied and partner nations has been among the top priorities for the Army’s top leaders.



Currently, the Army is focused on security and stability efforts Africa, which Allyn said has been a “Lilly pad” from which violent extremist organizations use to plan and launch their operations.



Allyn elaborated on why Africa matters to the U.S. Army.



“It’s a critical region of the world. On one had it is fraught with instability, ungoverned spaces and under employed youth. On the other, it has a lot of opportunities.” Allyn said.



One opportunity Allyn said was by “strengthening African partners’ ability to sustain both national and regional stability”. Which he added negates violent extremist organizations the ability to find ungoverned spaces to hide.



Another opportunity Allyn said comes from each engagement the Army has with its partner nations.



“Our asymmetric advantage over any adversary on the planet is the leaders of the U.S. Army,” he said.



“The distributed missions and small teams that perform on the African continent help train and develop security forces in each of these nations is a great opportunity to have a strategic impact in often small and distributed locations,” Allyn added.



Allyn said he often talks to leaders across the Army about small teams and how those teams sometimes perform strategic missions more than a thousand miles from their higher headquarters on behalf of the Army and U.S. national objectives.



“That’s pretty exciting!” Allyn said.



Allyn also said it was an exciting time to be a junior Soldier.



As the nation prepares for a new commander and chief, so is the Army. With that, Allyn said comes many changes most notably to manpower and modernization.



“We are growing,” Allyn said, adding that the Army is seeking to increase its total manpower to 476,000 by the end of the year. “And this is just the beginning.”



Allyn also discussed the technological gains of U.S. adversaries.



“We are cognizant,” Allyn said of adversarial gains in cyber electromagnetic activities, long-range precision fires for artilleries and missiles.



“These are capabilities we’ve got to close the gap on very rapidly and our near term modernization efforts will be focused on exactly that,” he added.



According to Allyn, the Army is actively seeking opportunities to field ground mobility vehicles and to develop mobile protected firepower solutions.



Talk of Army priorities and the changes to follow seemed to have a positive effect on the Soldiers assigned here. But it was Allyn’s comment on the possibility of sequestration ending that had the most impact.



“I can assure you…your job is secure.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2017 Date Posted: 01.14.2017 09:35 Story ID: 220375 Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army visit the Vicenza Military Community, by SSG Lance Pounds, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.