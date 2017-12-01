908th Shares Experiences with Next Generation of Potential Airmen

Photo By Bradley Clark | Approximately 30 cadets from Thompson High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC in...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | Approximately 30 cadets from Thompson High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC in Alabaster, Ala., toured Maxwell Air Force Base Jan. 12 to get better acquainted with the Air Force. During their tour of the base, one of their stops was at the 908th Airlift Wing to learn about the unit’s C-130 Hercules aircraft and missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – Approximately 30 cadets from Thompson High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC in Alabaster, Ala., toured Maxwell Air Force Base Jan. 12 to get better acquainted with the Air Force.

During their tour of the base, one of their stops was at the 908th Airlift Wing to learn about the unit’s C-130 Hercules aircraft and missions.

“They actually get to see what we talk about,” said Lt. Col. Douglass Crabb, senior aerospace science instructor. “For most of our kids this is their first time on an Air Force Base and their first time seeing a military aircraft in person.”

908th participates in these types of outreach events to plant seeds with potential future recruits.

“We have been making this trip every year for the past four years,” said Crabb. “We see a difference in the kids when they get to see things first hand like this. The more involved we get them in the real world things, outside of the classroom, the better chance they will stay involved with the Air Force ROTC program at our level and go onto college with the program.”

Learning about the 908th’s mission and touring one of the wing’s C-130 Hercules was only the start to the cadets’ visit. Next up they toured the Military Working Dogs facility and had lunch at the Maxwell Dining Facility. Finally they toured historic aircraft on display near academic circle.

“This trip has been a great experience for the kids,” said Crabb. They get to hear about real life everyday missions and get to see and experience real life things. We really appreciate having this opportunity.”