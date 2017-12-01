SECAF farewell bolstered by 11th WG support

Photo By Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter | Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James exits her farewell ceremony at Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter | Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James exits her farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 11, 2017. James held the position of the 23rd secretary of the Air Force from 2013 to 2017 and was responsible for organizing, equipping, training thousands of Airmen and their families. To honor her service, the 11th Wing employed volunteers as ushers, transporters, traffic directors and other roles to ensure the ceremony ran smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordyn Fetter) see less | View Image Page

The 11th Wing played a crucial part in planning the farewell ceremony honoring Secretary of Air Force Deborah Lee James that took place at Joint Base Andrews, Md., 11.



As part of the three-week preparation process, various squadrons and base agencies collaborated to ensure the event ran smoothly.



“The 11th Wing was integral in making this event happen,” said Maj. Thomas Shea, 11th Wing deputy inspector general. “The U.S. Air Force Band and Honor Guard were a major part of this ceremony, the 11th Civil Engineer Squadron set everything up and many ushers were provided by our wing.”



The event came together through the hard work of 11th WG Airmen. Civil engineering set up bleachers, aligned chairs and established equipment for use by the Air Force’s premier rock band, Max Impact, and security forces provided flightline security and directed traffic.



“We had to ensure ushers were in place in the correct uniform, and security forces had a main gate entry access list to allow visitor’s access,” said Shea. “As the host installation of America’s Airfield, we made sure everything went well and that the secretary’s event was a success.”



James held the position of the 23rd secretary of the Air Force from 2013 to 2017 and was responsible for organizing, equipping and training thousands of Airmen and their families.



“When I took the job back in December 2013, I knew it would be the honor of my professional lifetime,” said James. “What I didn’t fully understand, at that time, is what an absolute joy it would be and what I would learn from all of you.”



The Air Force honored James during the hour-long ceremony by acknowledging her accomplishments and thanking her for her service and contributions to the welfare of members across the service.



The event hosted many distinguished visitors, both Department of Defense members and civilians, who witnessed the time-honored farewell tradition. During the ceremony, Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein provided remarks and the U.S. Air Force Band and Honor Guard performed a musical tribute.



The wing’s support of the ceremony ensured a performance-filled event reflecting upon the service of an Air Force leader.



“It speaks volumes that we’re giving back to the leadership as an installation,” said Shea. “We reached across partner lines to make this happen and showed that we can accomplish great things together.”