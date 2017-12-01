Donald Killian, Barksdale Bombers defenseman, has played hockey all of his life. When he came to Barksdale and realized there was no team, he decided to change that.

As of last year, Airmen now have the opportunity to play hockey for the Barksdale Bombers hockey team.

“I love having a hockey team on Barksdale,” said Killian. “I’d love to see this spread out to other bases.”

What began as an idea between five people and a social media page has now grown into a fully equipped hockey team with 17 Airmen currently on the roster.

It started with pickup games against other teams in the Shreveport area, but has since joined the Mudbugs Adult Hockey League. They currently boast a 7-0 record in the league.

“We have a team that knows what they’re doing,” said Killian. “We aren’t the fastest guys or the most skilled guys, but we know how to play like a team.”

The Bombers hope to play against other bases in the future, including participating in the Armed Forces Hockey Tournament in Las Vegas.

“Hockey is my passion, I’ve been playing since I could walk,” said Richard Capuano, Barksdale Bombers forward. “It’s great that hockey is expanding to the South after being dominated by the northern regions.”

The Barksdale Bombers play Wednesdays and Sundays at the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, La. For more information on how to join or attend a game contact Tech. Sgt. Capuano or Tech. Sgt. Mark Backshaw.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:14 Story ID: 220231 Location: SHREVEPORT, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale Bombers take ice, by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.