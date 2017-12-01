(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale Bombers take ice

    SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Donald Killian, Barksdale Bombers defenseman, has played hockey all of his life. When he came to Barksdale and realized there was no team, he decided to change that.
    As of last year, Airmen now have the opportunity to play hockey for the Barksdale Bombers hockey team.
    “I love having a hockey team on Barksdale,” said Killian. “I’d love to see this spread out to other bases.”
    What began as an idea between five people and a social media page has now grown into a fully equipped hockey team with 17 Airmen currently on the roster.
    It started with pickup games against other teams in the Shreveport area, but has since joined the Mudbugs Adult Hockey League. They currently boast a 7-0 record in the league.
    “We have a team that knows what they’re doing,” said Killian. “We aren’t the fastest guys or the most skilled guys, but we know how to play like a team.”
    The Bombers hope to play against other bases in the future, including participating in the Armed Forces Hockey Tournament in Las Vegas.
    “Hockey is my passion, I’ve been playing since I could walk,” said Richard Capuano, Barksdale Bombers forward. “It’s great that hockey is expanding to the South after being dominated by the northern regions.”
    The Barksdale Bombers play Wednesdays and Sundays at the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, La. For more information on how to join or attend a game contact Tech. Sgt. Capuano or Tech. Sgt. Mark Backshaw.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 15:14
    Story ID: 220231
    Location: SHREVEPORT, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Bombers take ice, by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    hockey
    Barksdale
    Shreveport
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Barksdale Bombers
    Shreveport Mudbugs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT