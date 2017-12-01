(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-4 ABCT convoy arrives in Poland

    POLAND

    01.12.2017

    Story by Spc. Devone Collins 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado arrived in Poland to complete their embarkment from the Brememerhaven Port, Germany to Zagan, Poland. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 08:01
    Story ID: 220191
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-4 ABCT convoy arrives in Poland, by SPC Devone Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team 4th Infantry Division

