7th MSC supports 21st TSC; 4th ID for “Operation Atlantic Resolve”

GARLSTEDT, Germany – Center, Staff Sgt. Raymond Mandap, a generator mechanic and motor sergeant with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Sgt. 1st Class Darrel Raville, a plans noncommissioned officer with the 7th Mission Support Command, right, and a Germany Army Soldier, coordinate adding oil to generators outside the 21st TSC forward command post, Jan. 7, 2017. Six Army Reserve Soldiers and two civilians from the 7th MSC are providing logistical and operational support to the 21st TSC's FCP during reception staging, onward movement and integration of the 4th Infantry Division's 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team as part of U.S. Army Europe's "Operation Atlantic Resolve," Jan. 3-23.

GARLSTEDT, German –More than a half-dozen Army Reserve Soldiers and civilians from the 7th Mission Support Command are providing logistical and operational support to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s forward command post during reception staging, onward movement and integration of the 4th Infantry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team as part of U.S. Army Europe’s “Operation Atlantic Resolve,” Jan. 3-23.



The 3/4 ABCT will deploy for nine-months to multiple U.S. partner nations and conduct training exercises to maintain readiness and achieve U.S. Army Europe’s goal of persistent deterrence and defense of NATO countries and allies in Eastern Europe.



“[The] main role of the 7th is to provide support to the ALASKA tent system and ALASKA generators,” said Sgt. 1st Class Darrel Raville, the 7th MSC plans noncommissioned officer at the FCP.



The tent system is being used as the forward command post for the 21st TSC’s operations. The 7th MSC provided three generators, three tents, two Humvees, multiple tables, chairs, three ECUs or environmental control units that regulate heat or air-conditioning.



The secondary role of the 7th MSC team is to observe the FCP operations to incorporate lessons learned in the future, Raville added.



“We want to bring the experience and knowledge back to the 7th, for us to successfully incorporate into our annual training event with possible real world applications in the event of FCP deployment,” Raville said.



Observing the 21st TSC’s military decision making process and interaction and integration of the 4th ID Soldiers were also areas of focus for the 7th MSC Soldiers.



“I am concentrating more on the battle rhythm process to ensure smooth transition of information,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Justice, officer in charge of the 7th MSC FCP team, “so the 21st TSC staff and unit LNOs [liaison officers], including 4th ID are working together to support ‘Operation Atlantic Resolve’ in support of 3/4 ABCT RSOM/I.”



Raville and Justice complimented the support of the German Army, who host the FCP on their logistical base and they highlighted their close working relationship with the 21st TSC Soldiers.



Both the 7th and 21st TSC Soldiers said the entire experience was beneficial.



“It’s been working great,” said Staff Sgt. Raymond Mandap, a generator mechanic and motor sergeant with the 21st TSC, about his work with Raville, as they worked as a team to add oil to the generators.

“We set everything up,” Mandap said. “We set up tents and generators and [the] forward command post.”



The 7th MSC also had civilians on site to provide computer and communication support to the 21st FCP.



The arrival of the 3/4 ABCT marked the beginning of U.S. based armored brigades deploying to Europe for back to back rotations for a continuous presence.