Warfare Center’s best practices tool embraces ‘High Velocity Learning’

PORT HUENEME, Calif.—Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), highlighted successful High Velocity Learning projects during a command transformation brief, December 2016. The transformation brief is a recurring event at the command to focus on Continuous Performance Improvement (CPI) initiatives. CPI falls in alignment with High Velocity Learning, a foundational line-of-effort in Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John M. Richardson’s “A Design for Maintaining Maritime Superiority.”



NSWC PHD Deputy Technical Director for Business Mr. Fabio Vitale commissioned a Rapid Improvement Event (RIE) team to streamline workforce competency development as part of the Workforce Development Continuum. The team went to work on creating a comprehensive plan that resulted in competency flow charts that identified training requirements for employees, which became a ‘roadmap to success.’ The team also identified critical areas of workforce technical development to be integrated and executed as part of the command-wide strategy.



The command’s Underway Replenishment (UNREP) Fleet Support Office recognized a need for a document sharing tool that would improve efficiency and reduce the workload for preparing commonly used documents and work-order requests. By creating a repository and sharing structure the CPI project team created more efficient repair packages and was able begin training other NSWC PHD personnel on utilizing the system immediately.



NSWC PHD Ship Defense and Expeditionary Warfare Department looked for ways to reduce travel expenses for Combat Systems Ship Qualifications Trials (CSSQT) Logistics Special Assessment Teams. The CPI team was able to reduce travel days by 62 percent, which successfully resulted in a three-year cost avoidance of over $300,000. The results of the project “reduced total ownership costs for naval combat systems and improved combat system readiness,” said Logistics Specialist Debbie Killgore. Department Officer Cmdr. John Lukacs commended the team’s efforts in “demonstrating principles of High Velocity Learning” and initiating a new community of practice to share results with the workforce and Warfare Centers.

NSWC PHD Technical Director Dr. Bill Luebke congratulated the CPI teams and presenters for their efforts in cost avoidance and process improvements, stating “we see the power of diverse thinking, which comes from a diverse workforce.”



CPI is an ongoing process at the command to focus on improving cost, schedule and quality for all products and services delivered to its customers. CPI encompasses all ongoing continuous performance and process improvement efforts such as Lean, Six Sigma, total cost reductions, improvements generated from the workforce, value engineering and High Velocity Learning.

