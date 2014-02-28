Wing announces annual award winners

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing announced the 2013 Annual Award winners during the commander's call here Feb. 9.



Airman 1st Class Devon P. Sandridge, an aerospace maintenance apprentice with the 345th Airlift Squadron, is the Airman of the Year. During a recent deployment Sandridge helped generate more than 2,500 flying mission. He actively volunteers within the community and assists in the Airmen against Drunk Driving program. He is also attending college to get a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.



Staff Sgt. Jillian M. Balderas, the non-commissioned officer in charge of flightline operations with the 345th Airlift Squadron is the NCO of the Year. During a recent storm, Balderas inspected more than 370 pieces of gear and enabled the successful evacuation of 16 C-130J aircraft. Balderas has attained her Community College of the Air Force associate's degree and completed her 7-level upgrade training early. She assists with outreach programs, to include generating donations for local community members with medical needs and with donations for the tornado victim in Oklahoma.



Master Sgt. James C. Sieloff, a flight chief with the 403rd Maintenance Squadron is the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. Sieloff executed a recall, while evacuating 14 aircraft to Texas during a recent tropical storm. Sieloff earned his bachelor's degree in Technical Management and graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors. He is also active in setting-up morale boosting events, such as gathering team members for dodge ball, a firetruck pull and bowling.



Capt. Kevin M. Myers, the executive officer of the 403rd Operations Group, is the Company Grade Officer of the Year. Myers revamped the Operations Group evaluations reports for both officers and enlisted which reduced late reports by 95 percent. He completed the Squadron Officer School in minimum time as well as maintains an "excellent" score on his fitness assessment. Myers volunteers at local charities and is also the 403rd Wing Forgotten Hero liaison.



Hermis (Cherry) C. Plash, the budget analyst and resource advisor of the 403rd Maintenance Group, is the Civilian of the Year. Plash created an automated orders tracking system spreadsheet which ensured orders were processed promptly for more than 450 group personnel. Plash assisted the group deployment manager in the personnel processing area during the unit Operational Readiness Exercise contributing to the unit's "satisfactory" rating. Plash also assisted in coordinating base tours and events for deploying members' families.

