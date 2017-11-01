The Handbook for New Year’s resolutions

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- There is something about a new year that makes people want to be better. Maybe it’s the blank calendar, the magic of fireworks at midnight or even just a hangover from all that holiday food.



One reason might be because there is truth in what Chief Master Sgt. Nicole Johnson wrote in the conclusion of The Airman Handbook, “Continuing to do things the same way we have is sure to lead to the same results we have already seen. Our Air Force of the 21st Century can’t afford to do what we have always done – we must continue to transform ourselves.”



That same book can help Airmen achieve the transformation it describes and their New Year’s resolutions. It has 573 pages saturated with information about quitting smoking, losing weight, improving diet and exercise techniques, reducing stress, time management, education resources, effective study habits, better understanding themselves and so much more.



Most of all, the Airman Handbook exists to help readers expand their knowledge and develop the skills necessary to advance in their careers and grow as Airmen.



Capt. Brandon Dutton, 403rd Wing executive officer, said that one day he noticed the desktop icon he couldn’t get rid of, so he clicked on it out of curiosity.



“Seeing the Airman’s Creed on the first page reminded me of exactly why I’m here,” he said.



“It was mind blowing to me that it has every single thing a member of the Air Force Reserve should know about being an Airman.”



He also said he believes if more people read the Airman Handbook there would be fewer problems. It covers dress and appearance, legal issues, what’s expected of Airmen at each rank, and almost any other topic. If an Airman has a question, the answer is most likely there.



It can even teach the reader to be more powerful. On page 515, the authors wrote, “Develop an understanding that ‘the sole advantage of power is the ability to do more good.’ Thus, if you want to do more good for yourself and more good for the people around you, it is important to learn how to tap into your own points of power.”



"My favorite part is section eight, Military Customs and Courtesies, because I enjoy participating in and organizing ceremonies," Staff Sgt. Ashley Bever, 403rd Communications Flight knowledge operations specialist said. "Recognizing our Airman is an important part of any Air Force career and customs and courtesies are a way to show pride and true passion for this great country that we serve."



The Airman Handbook is available on the desktop of every Air Force network computer and at



http://static.e-publishing.af.mil/production/1/af_a1/publication/afhandbook1/afhandbook1.pdf. So, anyone with internet access can browse the contents and find information that will help them be a better Airman and maybe even achieve their New Year’s resolutions.



“I think it is a tool that will genuinely help people,” Dutton said.

