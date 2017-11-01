New Year, same great facility

Thankfully, the Bellamy Fitness Center is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week, allowing all shifts and schedules an opportunity to exercise.

Whether you are just starting out or a veteran gym goer, there is something for everyone to get the most out of their desired workouts.

From free weights, cardio machines, steam and sauna rooms, to resistance machines, a heated pool and a multi-purpose open exercise area, there is no shortage of fitness opportunities.

Not sure how a machine works? Don’t know how to get big arms like The Rock? Don’t worry! The fitness center staff can help you with all your New Year’s fitness goals.

“Fitness equipment orientation is available to customers as requested,” said Staff Sgt. Anthony Berry, Fitness Assessment Cell NCO In-Charge. “We can also help guide you to which machines to use to target the muscle group you are working out.”

In addition to the vast amount of equipment, there are also numerous classes available to enhance your workout routine. Classes are led by skilled instructors that will help you every step of the way, regardless of skill level.

“Want to workout… at night, but don’t have the 24-hour pass? No worries! Just visit the front desk during normal operating hours to sign up, it only takes a few minutes for the whole process,” Berry said. “Spouses and dependents are also welcome to apply for a 24-hour pass.”

For any questions or concerns about the fitness center, call (605) 385-2266 or visit the Force Support Squadron website at www.EllsworthFSS.com.

