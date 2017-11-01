AFRL researcher named optical society fellow

Photo By Donna Lindner | Dr. Shekhar Guha, senior scientist, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Donna Lindner | Dr. Shekhar Guha, senior scientist, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, will be formally named an OSA Fellow in a ceremony in San Jose, California, May 2017. Guha designs experiments incorporating laser beam propagation through linear and nonlinear media, which are useful for predicting experimental results. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- A prominent materials research engineer from the Air Force Research Laboratory was confirmed as Fellow of The Optical Society at the organization’s annual meeting in October.



Dr. Shekhar Guha, a materials research engineer in the Photonic Materials Branch, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, AFRL, will be recognized at a formal ceremony in San Jose, California, in May 2017.



Directors awarded the fellowship to 96 OSA members for their significant contributions to the advancement of optics and photonics.



Guha was nominated based on his leadership, service and research in the optics academic and scientific communities. He has co-authored over 140 journal and proceeding articles, led numerous conference presentations, authored several books and has several patents. Most significantly, his book, Colors, resulted in a second edition. The first edition was sold out in 2015.



As Team Lead for the Photonics Branch, Guha oversees more than a dozen government and contractor scientists, engineers and students. The team develops and characterizes optical materials for various Air Force applications.



Professor Partha Banerjee of the Electro-Optics and Photonics Department at the University of Dayton, nominated Guha for the award based on recognition for his original contributions to both theoretical and experimental aspects of nonlinear optics.



“Shekhar is not only an expert on nonlinear optical organic and inorganic materials, but is also well recognized for his theoretical work on linear and nonlinear beam propagation”, said Banerjee. “Guha is equally adept at teaching in classroom environments, as well as advising students on their theses and dissertations and assisting them in the lab.”



“I am happy to have been nominated and chosen to receive this award,” said Guha. “I’m extremely appreciative of Professor Banerjee for this nomination.”



Guha received his doctoral degree in physics from the University of Pittsburgh and joined the Air Force Research Laboratory in 1995. He also serves as a Graduate Faculty in the University of Dayton Electro-Optics and Photonics Department.



The Optical Society (OSA) is the leading professional association in optics and photonics, a physics field that focuses on the science of light. The fellowship has members residing in 100 countries that span academia, government and industry.



Guha’s achievement will be added to the immense list of accomplishments for the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate as it celebrates its 100 year anniversary in 2017.