Commentary: Social media tips for Airmen, families

Keesler Air Force Base -- Caught up in the moment, you take a photo that you later regret. We are all victims of making a bad decision every once in a while. Unfortunately, in today's online world that bad decision can come back to haunt you, so prevention is key.



With social media being an important part of life in today's society, it is important for military members and their families to remember operational security. That photo you took and regret may get uploaded into social media and "tagged" without you being able to do anything about it - or can you?



For Facebook, you can remove tags of yourself from other people's photos by placing your cursor over the photo or story, clicking the pencil icon and selecting "Report/Remove Tag" in the dropdown menu. You can either remove the tag, which is recommended, or ask the person to remove the photo. While you can remove tags about you, this doesn't delete the photo. It just makes it harder for your friends or anyone else to find it.



Other preventive steps are to ask your friends to not "tag" you in photos and to not "check in" to locations. You can also protect yourself and keep your PEACE of mind by following these steps:

- Protect your information by adjusting your privacy settings (example: for Facebook, use either "friend's only" or "only me").

- Establish connections only with people you actually know and trust. Check these connections often to ensure the person is still active.

- Always assume EVERYONE can see what you post at all times about yourself, your family and your job.

- Choose an avatar or cartoon as your profile picture and avoid putting pictures from your smartphone on social media sites or direct pictures of you or your family, because when you put it on the internet, it stays on the internet.

- Ensure that your family takes the same precautions about themselves.



Some "Don'ts" that you should remember about your social media accounts:

- Do not tag your location, check into places, or allow social media accounts to use your location from your mobile devices. This is especially important in deployed locations, where operational security should be considered. One way to prevent this is to turn off the GPS on your phone.

- Do not connect your cell phone to your accounts. This does not mean that you can't check your accounts from your cell phone; just do not allow your account to access your phone.

- Do not allow your contacts to tag you and then link to your profile automatically. Again by setting your privacy settings, you can get an automatic notification when you are "tagged" in a photo or post.

- Do not use text for notifications, use an email account.

- Do not login or link to third-party sites as your information and your friends' information is shared with these sites, which can be aggregated and misused.

- Avoid apps that will share your personal data (for example: Farmville, Candy Crush).



Military members and their families should remember when creating posts on social media that whenever you share too much information about yourself, you are left open to possible identity theft, home or auto break-ins, e-mail viruses, spam, and operations security violations.



- Applying these social media tips can prevent a negative impact to your live and career.



For more information on Social Media for the Air Force visit http://www.afrc.af.mil/shared/media/document/AFD-120327-048.pdf.

