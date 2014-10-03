New home proposed for ten C-130J aircraft

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 03.10.2014 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Air Force Reserve Command plans to transfer the 10 C-130J aircraft assigned to the 403rd Wing to the newly-reactivated 913th Airlift Group at Little Rock AFB, Ark., as part of the Fiscal Year 2015 President's Budget Rollout Request.



The aircraft were originally to be reassigned to the 440th Airlift Wing, Pope Air Field, N.C., however that unit is slated to be inactivated as well as part of the same budget request.



In addition to the inactivation of the 815th and the 345th Tactical Airlift Squadrons, which was announced in 2012, the Department of Defense proposed to cut several AFRC civil engineer squadrons to include the 403rd CES.



"A loss of personnel and aircraft will be hard felt at Keesler and in our community," said Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander. "If the Air Force begins executing this transfer, our priority will be to care of our personnel and their families during this difficult time."



If enacted into law, the DOD budget request would increase the number of Reserve fighter wings equipped with F-16 fighters, create a classic associate B-1 bomber group, increase the number of Reserve KC-135 tankers, inactivate the Reserve airlift wing at Pope Field, N.C., retire the A-10 fighters, and inactivate the Reserve's E-3 AWACS classic associate group.



"These force structure changes are significant, but they ensure the Air Force Reserve remains an integrated, flexible and combat-ready force," said Brig. Gen. William "Buck" Waldrop, director of plans, programs, requirements and assessments for Air Force Reserve Command.



The proposed authorized end strength for the Air Force Reserve in fiscal year 2015 is expected to decrease 4.7 percent from 70,400 to 67,100 authorized reservists.



To see the complete list of proposed cuts, visit: http://www.afrc.af.mil/news/story.asp?id=123402752