Airmen nominate peers for recognition of excellence

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 03.18.2014 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing Human Resource and Development Council have developed a system to recognize 403rd Wing civilians and reservists who have been noticed by their coworkers for going above and beyond the call of duty.



The award system is called the peer-to-peer award program. The P2P provides servicemembers a mechanism for submitting nominations of their coworkers in order to recognize inspirational mentors that have made a significant impact in their organization by going above and beyond their normal duties while helping others achieve mission success. The nominees can be Department of Defense civilians, traditional reservists or air reserve technicians.



"This initiative from the HRDC is a morale boost for our team," said Col. Frank Amodeo, the 403rd Wing commander. "Taking the time to celebrate successes is sometimes overlooked in the distractions of budget cuts and job loss. This program encourages that time, and we have plenty of Airmen to celebrate".



The main difference between the unit award program and winning a peer-to-peer award is the way nominees are selected. Unlike unit awards, which are submitted by an Airman's leadership, the peer-to-peer awards can be submitted by anyone who has been positively impacted by an outstanding person.



"This award was designed for someone who gave a significant contribution to their work area and has been noticed by a coworker," said McCullough. "Most nominations are for a person who did something that was recognized as a great achievement and a coworker decided to take it upon themselves to honor them."



"Sometimes the people who get the peer-to-peer coins are the unsung heroes of the unit," said Lt. Linda McCullough, the executive officer of the Maintenance Group and HRDC working group leader. "They are the ones who do a lot of the work behind the scenes which typically falls below the radar for unit awards."



According to McCullough, the process to submit a coworker for a peer-to-peer coin is pretty easy. Wing members can simply request a nomination form from her, fill it out and email it back.



"The process is straightforward. We get the nomination submissions and then we choose the best one from the group of nominees prior to the next unit event," McCullough said.



According to an email of support sent to the entire 403rd Wing, Amodeo thanked the HRDC for revitalizing the program. "Like you, I look forward to celebrating the accomplishments and successes of our Airmen! You have my full support," he said.