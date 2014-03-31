5th Operational Weather Flight Airmen earn Air Force awards

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Robert A. Rock is the Air Reserve Component Weather Senior Noncommissioned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Robert A. Rock is the Air Reserve Component Weather Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, and Tech. Sgt. Robert J. Pepe is the ARC Weather NCO of the Year. The Airmen work in the 5th Operational Weather Flight, assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 403rd Wing but located at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., to support the 28th Operational Weather Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Soney Bair) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Two 5th Operational Weather Flight Airmen earned 2013 Air Force Weather Awards.



Master Sgt. Robert A. Rock is the Air Reserve Component Weather Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, and Tech. Sgt. Robert J. Pepe is the ARC Weather NCO of the Year.



The 5th OWF, assigned to the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing here but located at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., supports the 28th Operational Weather Squadron, also located at Shaw. The 28th OWS provides weather information to all branches of the U.S. military and Coalition partners deployed to the United States Central Command area of responsibility, which encompasses 25 countries spanning 6.43 million square miles on two continents.



"Since 2005, we've provided constant support to the 28th OWS," said Maj. Lindsay Bloch, 5th OWF commander responsible for the 20-person unit. "Weather impacts operations, people and equipment, so our forecasts are vital for mission planning and execution."



Pepe, a weather craftsman, is one of the unit's star performers.



"Receiving this award is an honor, and it is nice to be recognized for the work that my unit and I do here at the 28th OWS," said Pepe, who also earned this same award in 2012.



"Putting out these weather forecasts for the troops in the AOR, especially those in active combat areas is essential for mission success," said Pepe, who has deployed to the 28th OWS 6 times since joining the Reserve in 2009. While deployed to the 28 OWS last year, he's provided 945 joint operation area forecasts, 4,288 aviation forecasts and 273 weather alerts and warnings.



Predicting the weather from another continent isn't an easy task, said Bloch. Her weather technicians coordinate with people who are on the ground in one of the 27 locations in the area of responsibility and use satellite and radar to make their forecasts.



"Even with these challenges, technicians such as Sergeant Pepe do a phenomenal job," said the commander. "In fact, while working at the 28th OWS, he safeguarded more than $10 billion dollars in Air Force assets with his weather and resource protection forecasts."



"It gives me a real sense of purpose to do this job, and I also find it very rewarding to train and mentor junior Airmen," he said.



"Like Tech. Sgt. Pepe, our personnel are value added to the 28th OWS in that they can be plugged into a wide array of operational facets with little to no spin-up time," said Master Sgt. Robert Rock, flight manager for the 5th OWF. "They work side-by-side with the 28th OWS Airmen, many who come right out of technical school, providing combat support, training, and mentorship."



Rock is an Active Guard Reserve member and the unit's only full-time employee. He provides management continuity throughout the month, maintaining commander's programs and scheduling training and other requirements to ensure the unit stays mission ready.



"He's the guy I depend on," said Bloch, who added that Rock won ARC weather Senior NCO of the Year in 2011 and 2012 as well. "He really is at the top of his career field and it shows."



"I was humbled to win this award, but I contribute it to the people I work with," said Rock, who served a total of 9 years on active duty before transferring to the Reserve in 2009. "They make this job easy when they meet all their requirements. This award is a reflection of everyone; their success is my success."



"This is an outstanding group of personnel who have a huge impact on the Air Force weather mission," added Bloch. "It's rewarding when the 28th OWS commander comes to me telling me that their metrics and statistics are phenomenal because of our reservists."