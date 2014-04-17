403rd Wing Family Day in June

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Many reservists who worked during a unit training assembly with especially beautiful weather wished they could have been enjoying the weekend with their families, having some fun in the sun. If the weather cooperates, the June Unit Training Assembly will provide reservists that opportunity during the 403rd Wing Family Day June 7.



The day will kick off with Wingman Day activities at the units which will feature briefings and team-building events focused on enhancing the Wingman culture and the resilience of Airmen.



Family Day kicks off immediately after with the wing picnic at the Keesler Marina from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



"This is an important event to bring the 403rd Wing family together," said Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander. "We will learn more about how to support each other and be better prepared to face any mission or challenge regardless of our circumstances. Many of us are facing uncertainties in the midst of upcoming unit closures, so this is an opportunity for all of us to take a break, spend time with our family and friends, and have some fun."



The day will feature the standard picnic fare of hamburgers and hot dogs. Entertainment will consist of a talent show, dog show, dunk tank, and a Pie in the Face contest. There will also be games, bouncy pits, face painting and craft activities for children.



The 403rd Wing Human Resources Development Council is planning the event. Master Sgt. Ed Scherzer, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron loadmaster, is the project officer.



"Our wing will benefit from camaraderie and family fun right now," said Scherzer. "Family Day in 2012 was a great success, much to HRDC's hard work. We'll be raising the bar again to drive home the commander's priorities of taking care of Airmen and families."



Individuals who would like to volunteer to assist with the event should contact Scherzer at (302) 377-3469. The picnic costs $2 for Airmen and $1 for each guest. Reservists must sign up themselves and their guests during the May Unit Training Assembly. Reservists may wear appropriate civilian attire to Family Day at the Keesler Marina.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2014 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 15:58 Story ID: 219955 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Wing Family Day in June, by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.