Tuskegee Airmen: born in tragedy, built for triumph

“I’ve come a long way from picking cotton in the fields with my grandfather. I am 89 years old. Looking back at my military career, I wouldn’t change the route that led me to where I’ve been.”



Retired Master Sgt. Leroy Mazell Smith, has lived a life few could imagine. One could compare the series of events which sculpted his life to the stanzas of a Delta Blues song.



His birth on an Arkansas bridge during the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 foreshadowed Smith’s life would be anything but usual for a black man living in the 1920’s.



With a memory stronger than some 40 years his junior, Smith recounts countless experiences throughout his life from birth to present times.



“I was born July 14, 1927, on a bridge with thousands of people around,” Smith related. “A midwife was on the bridge and delivered me. I was on that bridge for four days before my birth was documented on record; so I have two birthdays: July 14 and July 18,” he said through laughter.



Son of a logger and farmer, Smith grew up in Pine Bluff, Ark. His mother, who cared for him and his two siblings, left school at the age of 13. However, he credits his upbringing to his Baptist grandfather, who he said taught him the value of hard work.



“I didn’t have much of a teenage life,” Smith said. “If I wasn’t working at the funeral home or furniture store, I was picking cotton with my grandfather.”



Smith graduated from high school in Fordyce, Arkansas, at the age of 16. While there, he took preflight aeronautical classes, which changed the course of his future.



“I wanted to be a doctor,” he said, “but the military said they needed black mechanics, so I was inducted into the U.S. Army Air Corps at 16. Looking back now, they did me a favor, I’d say.”



Adapt and overcome



Smith vividly remembers being a scared little black boy from the country in 1943, riding on a bus from Camp Robinson to Sheppard Field, Texas, for basic military training and then later to Chinook, Arkansas, for aircraft and engine training.



“Everything was segregated,” he said. “The ride to training, the barracks we lived in, even the hours we had to shop at the base exchange and eat at the mess hall were separate.



“I remember (white) people asking us, ‘What are you doing here?’ and assuming we blacks were the cooks and bottle washers,” Smith recounted.



This initial introduction into the military while facing segregation did not break his zeal. Smith charged forward meeting every obstacle with faith and optimism. He leaned on his Baptist upbringing and grandfather’s lessons about having strength during the harder days.



“I never retaliated … even when they would call us monkeys. I just believed those people were ignorant and someday it would be better. My grandfather always said, ‘There’s only one race of people: the human race.’”



Becoming “simply a man”



And while the human race was focused on World War II and which side would prevail, Smith set course for the European theater. He was assigned to the Tuskegee unit; it was here all barriers fell away. He was no longer a black mechanic, just simply an Airman.



“I was scared and proud when I arrived in Italy,” Smith recalled. “I was with an all-black crew that I could identify with. I could actually communicate with the pilots; the officers respected us as the younger members. I didn’t have to just do my job and shut my mouth. We all had a good relationship; it was one of my best memories.”



The Tuskegee Airmen are typically known as an all-black fighter and bomber pilot aircrew who fought in World War II. However, that name, -Tuskegee Airmen- also encompassed navigators, mechanics, instructors, crew chiefs, nurses, cooks and other support personnel for the aircrews.



“I loved being called a Tuskegee Airman,” he said. “I didn’t know that name would be what it is today, but we sure had a lot of unit pride, and there was reason for it.”



The crew was assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group and flew heavy bomber escort missions with P-47 Thunderbolts and later the P-51 Mustangs. To distinguish themselves, they painted the tails of their aircraft red, coining themselves the Red Tails.



“We never lost a bomber,” Smith smiled as he bragged. “Nope, we never lost a plane. It did me proud to say I was a part of this. We were good, and we were finally recognized for it. I’m a low profile guy, but the recognition was nice.”



In 1947, Smith’s tour with the Tuskegee Airmen ended, but the Red Tails’ legend influenced the integration of races in the armed forces. Smith soldiered on as he transitioned from the Army Air Corps to the infant Air Force.



He continued on, also serving in the Korean War and Vietnam Conflict, fulfilling 25 years in the U.S. Air Force and retiring in 1968 as a master sergeant.



Full circle



“It makes me feel very proud to see what the military and the world is like now,” Smith said. “We’re doctors and lawyers now. Hey, look at our president; we’ve come a long way.”



Some would be stopped by the obstacles of racism and discrimination, others would stumble if thrown into unfavorable predicaments and expected to thrive. But throughout his life, like the aircraft and pilots he kept in the sky, Smith never lost his bomber.



His bomber was resilience.



Birthed in him on that bridge -- where thousands lost their lives -- was the will to persevere through any challenge, circumstance or trial.

