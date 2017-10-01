Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Hicks, supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class James Hicks, a Lake Butler, Florida native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

“It is a great honor.” said Hicks.



Participation by the armed forces traditionally includes musical units, marching bands, color guards, salute batteries and honor cordons. Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guardsmen also provide invaluable assistance to the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies.



The Secretary of Defense authorized 820 service members to coordinate DoD support in and around the nation’s capital. On Inauguration Day, more than 5,000 service members will participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies and other events.



Just as military men and women show their commitment to this country while deployed around the world, participation of service members in this traditional event demonstrates our military’s support to the nation’s commander in chief.



