Navy Senior Petty Officer Halloin, supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Navy Senior Petty Officer Anthony Halloin, a De Pere, Wisconsin native, joined the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, which will take place Jan. 20, 2017. The task force is charged with coordinating all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. As a joint service committee, it includes members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, including Reserve and National Guard components.

“It’s an honor to be a part of it. Some of my most distinct memories of my service revolve around the circumstances of Presidential Inauguration. For instance, it was quite memorable (good and bad) to be a part of Barack Obama’s inauguration. Good, because of the significance of the first black president and the excitement that generated. Bad, because the city was so congested that we had to sleep in our building the night before and our trip to and from the convention center for the Inaugural Ball took 90 minutes to go roughly 2.5 miles. The day itself can be long and taxing but it is history in the making!” said Halloin.



Participation by the armed forces traditionally includes musical units, marching bands, color guards, salute batteries and honor cordons. Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guardsmen also provide invaluable assistance to the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration Ceremonies.



The Secretary of Defense authorized 820 service members to coordinate DoD support in and around the nation’s capital. On Inauguration Day, more than 5,000 service members will participate in the 58th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies and other events.



Just as military men and women show their commitment to this country while deployed around the world, participation of service members in this traditional event demonstrates our military’s support to the nation’s commander in chief.



For more information about military support to the 58th Presidential Inauguration or Senior Petty Officer Halloin, please contact JTF-NCR Public Affairs Media Operations at 202-685-3161 or army.jtfncr.pao.inaugural@mail.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.10.2017 08:22 Story ID: 219819 Location: DC, US Hometown: DE PERE, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Senior Petty Officer Halloin, supports the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SPC Anna Pol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.