70th Brigade Support Battalion Holds a Holiday Party

Camp Casey, South Korea -- The warm air in Warriors Club, Camp Casey, touched people’s faces. The dining hall was gorgeously decorated for a party with a huge Christmas tree inside.



A holiday party was held for Soldiers of 70th Brigade Support Battalion, December 15, at the Warriors Club on Camp Casey.



“A holiday party promotes Soldiers' morale in holiday seasons,” said Sgt. Jessica. L. Nassirian, a Public Affairs Specialist and a North Carolina native, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210th Field Artillery, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division. "Since American Soldiers are separated from their families, we hold holiday parties to raise esprit de corps."



There have not been many chances for Soldiers to gather together for a party in civilian clothes, and signs of excitement could not be hidden from them. Some dressed up in Christmas costumes, and some brought their families.



A variety of entertaining programs took place that evening. After having some fancy food, the ugliest sweater contest happened. After that, a dance competition and a karaoke contest followed.



“Music always amuses me,” said Pfc. Cameron Jordan Shamble, the winner of the dance competition and a Crown Point, Indiana native assigned as a Human Resources Specialist, to HHB, 210th FA Bde, 2ID. "I just enjoyed to dance for my battle buddies."



One of the parts the Soldiers most enjoyed was the prize draw. All Soldiers were given one free raffle ticket, and they could buy more tickets to raise the possibility to win prizes.



There were various prizes prepared, even X-boxes and televisions. Every time the host called randomly picked ticket numbers, there were both cheers and sighs from the Soldiers.



“I did not expect at all that I would win a printer,” said Sgt. Gunyong Yang, the Senior Katusa of HHB, 210TH FA Bde, 2ID. “Thank you 70th BSB, it would be absolutely useful for me.”



At the end of the party was an open dance floor, on which everyone could dance to the music.



The background of this wonderful party was 70th BSB Soldiers’ great support. Thanks to Nassirian’s effort to raise fund and Soldiers’ help, sufficient money for the party was raised.



Multiple events were conducted for the fund raising, programmed by a party planning team. This included ‘pie in the face’, ‘dunk tank’, raffle tickets and concession sales.



“People were so generous that we could raise enough funds,” said Nassirian. "In fact, the amount of money exceeded our expectation so that the extra could be used for next year's party."



The overall party was successful. It engaged the Soldiers’ fellowship, helped them get to know each other, and have fun.



"A holiday party is important because it shows that even if our Soldiers are separated from their families, we are here for them, care about them and are thankful for their selfless service," said Nassirian.



"The party felt warm and cozy," said Shamble. "It was like when our parents scold us but say that they still love us. Being in the Army is sometimes pretty tough, but we know it always cares for us."



