Busy Baltimore Boyer

A photo essay of Andrew Kimpel, Wolf Paw Bows owner and operator, making a bow from scratch.
Comprised of many steps, accurate crafting of composite parts and patience. Kimpel has taken a hobby and turned it into a business catering to enthusiasts, professional archers and hunters alike.
|05.16.2016
|01.09.2017 17:45
|219766
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
