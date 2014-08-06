Buterbaugh assumes command of 403rd ASTS

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Col. John E. Buterbaugh took command of the 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron at an assumption of command ceremony held at the Keesler Medical Center June 7.



Before joining the Air Force, Buterbaugh received his Doctor of Medicine from Temple University, Pennsylvania, in 1990. He was commissioned as a captain in July 1993, and then joined the Air Force Reserve in January 2000, where he served his first reserve assignment as a flight surgeon for the 944th Medical Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.



His previous assignment before assuming command of the 403rd ASTS involved working as a flight surgeon for the 305th Rescue Wing at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona.



During his time there, Buterbaugh deployed to Afghanistan twice, once in 2008 as a diagnostic radiologist to Kandahar Air Field, and then to Bagram Air Field in 2010 as the officer in charge of the Radiology Flight.



During the assumption of command, Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander, noted how Buterbaugh progressed in his civilian profession as a doctor and in his military medical career, giving him the experience necessary to lead.



"As a new colonel and a new commander, he's in a great position to be a servant-leader for his organization," said Amodeo. "He's the kind of leader who will take care of his Airmen, and take care of the mission, and I look forward to great accomplishments from him down the road."



Buterbaugh said that, as the new ASTS commander, some of his primary goals included maximizing the potential of the Citizen Airmen assigned to the squadron by providing excellent training opportunities, and by recruiting and retaining the best people for the unit.



"I'm extremely excited to be here. This is a fantastic and strong squadron, and I'm honored to be a part of it," said Buterbaugh.

