647th RSG Soldiers complete Best Warrior Competition

Story by Maj. Amabilia Payen, 647th RSG Public Affairs



Fort Bliss, TX – The 647th Regional Support Group, 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), U.S. Army Reserve, planned and executed a Best Warrior Competition on Jan. 6-8, 2017 on Fort Bliss, Texas.



Four Soldiers from 647th RSG competed for this honor and two will be heading to the next level of competition with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) on Feb. 3-5, 2017, at Camp Robinson, Arkansas. Staff Sgt. Joseph Powell from 900th Quartermaster Company, 647th RSG, Las Cruces, New Mexico, won the top score category for the entire event and received an Army Commendation Medal. Spc. Jordan Neiman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 647th RSG, won the top Soldier category and received an Army Achievement Medal. Spc. Andres Guiterrez, 974th Quartermaster Company, 647th RSG, from Amarillo, Texas, and Pfc. Mark McGee, HHC, 647th RSG, also competed and received the Army Achievement Medal for their participation.



Events included the Army Physical Fitness Test, a land navigation course, an M4 carbine rifle qualification on the Engagement Skills Trainer 2000, a disassembly/reassembly event using the M4 carbine rifle, a six-mile ruck march, a written essay, and a leadership board in front of five sgt. majors who asked military questions and conducted an Army Service Uniform inspection. Four basic battle drills were also evaluated including 9-line medevac procedures, a weapons function check, reacting to an NBC contamination, and setting up and communicating on a Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) Combat Net Radio (CNR).



Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Rouse, non-commissioned officer in charge of the event, said this was the first time the event had been held in four years.



“I’m glad we started it back up and we hope to continue because this is really a good event for the Soldiers,” said Rouse. “It is a good morale builder for Soldiers and the units, and we get a chance to showcase the best of the best against other Army components like the active duty.”

Having only one year of service so far for his military career, it was McGee’s first time competing. McGee is a military analyst for the 647th RSG and he decided to give it a try.



“I might as well give it a shot,” said McGee. “On the first day, I was like ‘yeah, I can do this’ and then by the evening, reality hit me and I was like, ‘uh-oh, I haven’t prepared!’ After actually going through it, I am glad I did it.”



McGee now has a goal to look forward to when the competition comes around again next year. He advises his peers to do the same. “I would tell them to just do it. Even if you haven’t prepared or think you will be good at it, just do it so that you can experience it and see how you do and then you will know what you need to do for next time,” said McGee.



The competition ended with an awards ceremony on Jan. 8, where each competitor was presented their award. The event inspired unit cohesion and camaraderie to the Soldier’s peers and the entire unit.