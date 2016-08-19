Aeromedical Staging Squadron keeps wing deployable

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- A group of deployed service members are conducting a routine patrol in the mountains of Afghanistan when one of them loses his footing and tumbles down a hill breaking his leg. After receiving initial care at the Forward Operating Base, he's transported to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. The nature of his injury doesn't require him to be admitted to the hospital, but he still needs medical attention. This is the point in the evacuation chain where he would meet members of an Aeromedical Staging Squadron. The 403rd ASTS train for scenarios like this one, along with a wide range of other injuries that may occur.



The 403rd ASTS here have a dual mission consisting of aeromedical staging in deployed locations and providing medical support to 403rd Wing members.



"Our principle job during the year is providing aerospace medicine to the members of the wing, but we also have the wartime contingency job," said Lt. Col. John Gillespie, 403rd ASTS chief of hospital services.



This medical support consists of conducting services such as physicals for flyers and non-flyers, optometry, dental services and occupational health, said Col. (Dr.) John Buterbaugh, 403rd ASTS commander.



On Unit Training Assembly weekends, members of the unit operate out of the Keesler Medical Center to provide those services to the wing, said Maj. Kathleen Knowlton, 403rd ASTS chief nurse.



"During the UTA, we don't diagnose or treat medical conditions as is the AFRC policy. This makes sense because there's not nearly enough time or manning to actually treat people," Buterbaugh said.



"If a member gets hurt on the outside, they follow up with their primary doctor on the civilian side," said Knowlton. She said if they're put on a profile, then ASTS members will monitor and update it as needed.



When deployed, we can stand out as a staging unit and as patients come, we determine how they need to be transported out, and then provide care until they're transported, said Knowlton.



"It's a great unit that's come a long way in the time that I've been here," Gillespie said. The unit is making some changes to smooth out the process of getting a physical exam, he said. "I think the wing can look forward to some real positive changes coming."

