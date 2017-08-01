Underwood takes command of 130th Medical Group

"There are two great days in an officer's career," said Col. Johnny Ryan, 130th AW commander. "The first is when you assume command and the other is the day you relinquish command and can look back and say, 'I made a difference, I made it better.' Col. Minney, you have absolutely done that."



During his tenure as commander, Minney was instrumental in aligning the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package or CERF-P with the 130th MDG at McLaughlin ANGB. Additionally, he has been intricately involved in leading response teams who provided aid during the historic floods in June 2016, the 2014 West Virginia water crisis and will be supporting the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.



Minney, who has served in the position since 2011, will assume the role of Inspector General for the 130th Airlift Wing.



Lt. Col. J.D. Underwood will now assume command of the more than 70 medical and CERF-P personnel and will be charged with providing medical support to the more than 1,000 wing members.



"It's an honor to have the opportunity to serve this incredible group of people who do amazing things here and in the civilian world. We have so many skilled people who dedicate their time and efforts to do their part in preserving democracy," said Underwood. "Everything that we do is becoming increasingly more important as we return to our special operations heritage and I'm proud to be a part of that."



Underwood has held numerous positions within the medical career field and most recently served as the senior administrator for the 130th MDG. He received his commission as an active duty medical service corps officer in 1997 and has been assigned to both wing-level medical and aeromedical evacuation units across the country.



Looking toward the future, Underwood noted, "I look forward to working with you all and making the medical group as great as it can be."

