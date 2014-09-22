403rd Wing hosts recruiting event for Airmen impacted by proposed deactivations

Courtesy Photo | A Mississippi Army National Guard recruiter spoke to wing personnel, leadership and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Mississippi Army National Guard recruiter spoke to wing personnel, leadership and recruiters from Alabama and Mississippi, who participated in a recruiting event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 13, 2014.The event was open to the wing, especially those in civil engineering, maintenance and operations career fields affected by the proposed deactivations of the 403rd Civil Engineer Squadron and 345th and 815th Airlift Squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Lisa L. Kostellic) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Approximately 120 403rd Wing personnel, leadership and recruiters from Alabama and Mississippi participated in a recruiting event here Sept. 13.



In March, the 403rd Civil Engineer Squadron was one of several Air Force Reserve Command units identified in the President's 2015 Proposed Budget to deactivate.



Although the audience was primarily made up of CES personnel, the event was open to the wing, especially those in maintenance and operations career fields affected by the proposed deactivations of the 345th and 815th Airlift Squadrons.



"We stand to lose about 500 personnel from the 403rd Wing in the near future. It's imperative we do everything we can to help these trained Citizen Airmen find a place where they can continue to participate in the national defense of our country," said Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing Commander.



Tech. Sgt. Charles L. King, Jr. was the event coordinator. His efforts resulted in 20 Guard and Reserve recruiters converging at Keesler Air Force Base to provide a multitude of choices for Airmen, who have to make life- and career-changing decisions based upon the decisions made by the Air Force and AFRC.



"It was a surprising blow for us (CES), finding out we'd be deactivating. Once we got over the initial shock, we started working on ways to help our civil engineers transition. We hope this recruiting event was a significant help to everyone who attended," said King.



Of the many guest recruiters, Col. David M. Kennard, the mission support group commander from the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Mississippi Air National Guard, drove to Keesler from Meridian to share his wing's experience to higher headquarters-driven changes and show support for the 403rd Wing's present and future challenges.



"We understand what you are going through. We've been through four types of airframes in the past five years. Recently, we got the message for our Detachment 1 to stand down. In the end, we were able to retain about 120 out of 250 members," said Kennard.



The 186th MSG commander and the rest of the recruiters briefed their missions, vacancies, and transfer requirements. After their remarks, the audience was free to move about and talk to recruiters, on-on-one.



"This a difficult situation for everyone involved. As a senior leader in an affected wing, we have to play the hand we are dealt," said Amodeo. "We want to do everything we can to support our Airmen and their families; that means offering options. This recruiting event today does that. We will continue to provide ways to help our Airmen make the most informed decision possible.".