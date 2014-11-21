403rd reservists can nominate their civilian employers for Freedom Award

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 11.21.2014 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- 403rd Wing reservists have until Jan. 19 to nominate their civilian employer for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.



The annual freedom award is the highest recognition that the United States government can give to employers of service members who are serving in the National Guard or Reserve. It is designed to honor employers who have been considered as a provider of exceptional support for their Guard and Reserve employees.



"It's important to take time to recognize those employers who help us complete our mission, by supporting the obligations of their employee who is serving in the Guard or Reserve," said Col. Frank Amodeo, the 403rd Wing commander.



Any members of the National Guard and Reserve can nominate a civilian employer for the award. Family members can nominate an employer if a service member is in an area with no internet access, according to the Freedom Award website, www.freedomaward.mil.



"Sometimes words cannot express how much a reservist appreciates the support for his military obligation that his employer provides. This award represents public appreciation not only from the service member, but the Department of Defense leadership," said Amodeo.



To start the nomination process, go to https://esgr.csd.disa.mil/fa/NominateYourEmployerView.aspx.



Once the nomination is completed, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve review committee in the reservist's home state will assess submitted packages.



The state review committee will chose semifinalists to move forward to a national review board made up of senior Department of Defense officials, past recipients of the Freedom award and employer associations. The national selection committee will make recommendations for up to 15 recipients to the Secretary of Defense for final approval. Semifinalists are announced early spring and the final selection is announced early summer.



For more information about the ESGR and other awards available for servicemembers to use to nominate outstanding support, go to http://www.esgr.mil.