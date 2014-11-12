Unit Training Assembly childcare available to reservists

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The Child Development Center provides free childcare services for members of the 403rd Wing during the duty day while on Unit Training Assemblies here.



This service is provided through the Air Force Family Child Care Subsidy Program.



For many Airmen, whether they're a dual military household or single parents, finding someone to take care of their children when on duty during a UTA can be a challenge. That's where the CDC can provide some relief.



However, the children are not cared for at the CDC's facility, but rather in the homes of certified family care providers.



When an Airman is in need of childcare assistance, their children "are taken care of in a variety of certified licensed homes," said Anita Hymes, family childcare director for the CDC. Hymes said the providers go through extensive inspections, training and background checks before being put on the list to care for children.



"This is more than a babysitting service," said Hymes, "it is more educational." She said parents could expect their children to have educational toys, books, activities and videos in the homes they stay in.



"The providers will meet with the parents beforehand to help provide custom care for the individual children," Hymes said. They will often also have children in the same age range as those being cared for, she said.



The 403rd Force Support Squadron acts as a liaison for the program between the CDC and the members in need, said Capt. Daniel Harrison, 403rd FSS operations officer. Harrison said members in need are directed to Hymes to put in the proper request paperwork to begin the process.



Reservists who choose to participate in this program are required to complete a form to request Home Community Care with an FCC provider complete with an endorsement signature from their supervisor. This form can be submitted months in advance of when a member needs child care, but it must be submitted no later than two weeks before each UTA. Service members can obtain a list of qualified child care providers from the Keesler Air Force Base Child Development Center.



"Providers are available for whatever hours the member is working, whether they're working a day shift or a night shift," said Hymes. "Any extra hours would be worked out with the provider out of pocket."



"It's also the member's responsibility to coordinate with the FCC provider for each weekend as well as if they have to reschedule a UTA and cancel," she added.



"This program is only available during UTA weekends," said Hymes.



Members needing assistance during Annual Tour will have to pay for any childcare services with limited availability, she said.



Maj. Lisa Kostellic, 403rd Mission Support Group executive officer, has a daughter and uses the program.



"This program has been invaluable to me as a single parent," she said.

"I am thankful for the peace of mind it offers me knowing that my daughter is in good hands, so I can concentrate on my job."



To access the Air Force Family Child Care Expanded Child Care form, visit the 403rd Airman and Family Readiness Sharepoint site. For information on the UTA childcare, call Hymes at 228-377-5935.

