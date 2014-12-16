(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    403rd reservists bring a holiday surprise

    ST. CROIX , VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.16.2014

    Courtesy Story

    403rd Wing

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISS. -- Playing Santa Claus for the less fortunate might not be on Master Sgt. Spring Winter's resume, but she said it will be forever written into her memory and soul.

    More than 60 boxes of donated toys, clothes, art supplies and medical supplies streamed into the lobby of the Queen Louise Children's Home, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Dec. 11.

    Since 2008, Airmen with the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base have volunteered their free time to carry donated items to the home during the annual Roll-up and Roll-out missions on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is the forward operating base for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron "Hurricane Hunters".

    Earlier this year, Winters, with the 403rd Maintenance Group, coordinated with the QLHC staff to find out what donations were needed and then went to work fulfilling the request. She, along with other deployed reservists working at the island, delivered the supplies during their off time.

    The staff at the children's home could not express their appreciation enough, said Dianna Arthurton, Co-Director of QLHC.

    "This is amazing. I have been here for five years and the support is constant and the Airmen coordinate what we need with what they give," said Arthurton, looking at the boxes and supplies. "I am going to save these gifts until Christmas Eve, and we are going to transform the community room into a winter wonder land for the children."

    According to the staff, because of the donations, the children's home was able to allocate money to other areas of their operation.

    "We are undergoing our first major renovations in 14 years," said Dana Holtz, QLHC director. "Because of these donations helping us out, we were able to free up that money over the years to place into a special account for improvements on the facility."

    The improvements include renovations on all the housing area, near kitchens, extended awnings for outside play areas, a bike trail on campus and improvements to the playgrounds.

    With all the improvements at the home, Winters will be able to go back to the 403rd and share the news of the positive impacts with 403rd members.

    For Winters, working with the children's home is more than just a good deed; it's personal.

    "I was also in foster care as a child, and that is why this is very important to me," she said. "We also appreciate the way the people of St. Croix support our Hurricane Hunting mission throughout the year and this is one way our wing can give back," Winters explained.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2014
    Date Posted: 01.07.2017 16:31
    Story ID: 219506
    Location: ST. CROIX , VI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd reservists bring a holiday surprise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    USAF Reserve

