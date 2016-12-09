Remembering 9/11: A firefighters ceremony

Tyndall’s firefighters held a ceremony Sept. 11 in honor of their fallen comrades and the victims who died on Sept. 11, 2001.



Sept. 11 marked the 15 year anniversary of the terrorist attack that shocked the nation. Three hundred and forty three firefighters died during that attack.



Beginning at 7:46 a.m., the time the first plane collided with the north World Trade Center tower in New York City in 2001, Tyndall’s firefighter honor guard presented the colors, a bugler played Taps and firefighters rang a bell, a tradition that signifies the end of a shift for a fallen firefighter.



“Firefighters put their lives on the line so others may live,” said Tech. Sgt. Ryan Willoughby, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron battalion chief. “We must remember those who have fallen. They gave that ultimate sacrifice. Sometimes we tend to forget about the people we’ve lost over time, and today was one of those days that we can really sit down and think about it.”



Willoughby has served as a military firefighter for about 10 years now, and the events on 9/11 were a significant factor in his enlistment into the Air Force.



“I remember that day just like anybody else, and I remember those people who selflessly went in those buildings and gave their lives,” Willoughby said. “I wanted to be a part of something like that. I wanted to be a part of something bigger.”



In addition to the ceremony, 10 of Tyndall’s firefighters participated in the Panama City Beach Stair Climb Sept. 10 to honoring those fallen heroes. During the event, they traveled up and down 22 floors five times for a total of 110 flights in their full firefighting gear, which is the same amount of stairs first responders had to climb on 9/11.



“I think it is important to remember through the events and ceremonies,” said Senior Airman Cody Gadsbyhull, 325th CES firefighter. “It reminds us as a nation how we can unify during a tragedy. We don’t let terrible events or acts of terrorism take us down as a country. We’re still Americans. We’re still solid stones. We’re not moving and we’re not going anywhere.”

