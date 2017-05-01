Fight the Flu! - Naval Hospital Bremerton Providing Immunization

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Preparing to provide for patients...Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kit Reed, a Gunnison...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Preparing to provide for patients...Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kit Reed, a Gunnison Colo . native, of Naval Hospital Bremerton Immunization Clinic readies influenza vaccination for beneficiaries in need. The winter season has brought a surge of flu-related illness, and the clinic has provided 2,770 vaccines in Nov., 1,722 in Dec., and counting...on top of 5,223 flu shots already provided by NHB's Preventive Medicine Department (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB Public Affairs). see less | View Image Page

By Douglas H Stutz, Naval Hospital Bremerton Public Affairs – The flu season has taken a tragic upswing so far this winter. There have been four fatalities – two in December and two in January - directly linked to influenza in Kitsap County this season.



Although neither were connected to the military, Naval Hospital Bremerton is echoing Kitsap Public Health District awareness that flu season is here and vaccinations are the first line of defense.



According to Capt. Mark Malakooti, NHB Preventive Medicine officer, immunization remains the primary method of reducing seasonal influenza illness and its complications. The seasonal influenza vaccine not only helps protect vaccinated individuals, but also helps protect entire communities by preventing and reducing the spread of the disease.



Influenza is not the common cold. Influenza can be a severe to life-threatening disease and getting an annual influenza vaccine immunization protects many people from getting the disease or becoming severely ill.



There have also been eight flu-related deaths reported in King County (Seattle-area) and three in Pierce County (Tacoma-area). The Kitsap Public Health District notes more flu-related illness this winter than last.



“On average, flu activity is usually low in the fall, and then rises rapidly in December to peak in February, with the flu season ending in April. People who have already been properly vaccinated for this season do not need to repeat vaccination. Most flu cases we have seen at NHB so far this year have been in beneficiaries who have not had the flu vaccine, and have been caused by a flu strain that the vaccine is designed to protect against,” said Malakooti.



NHB’s Preventive Medicine Department and Immunization Clinics have already provided approximately 10,000 vaccinations.



According to Lt. Rohan A. Jairam, Environmental Health Officer and Preventive Medicine Department head, 5,223 have received flu shots during various shot-exercises and NHB’s Immunization Clinic has provided 2,770 vaccines in Nov. and 1,722 in Dec. for another 4,492…and counting.



“The Branch Health Clinics (BHC) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Naval Base Bangor and Naval Station Everett walk-in immunization clinics has also been getting a lot of people. Typically, there is an increase in the number of flu cases around this time of the year. Vaccination is the first and most important step toward fighting the flu. Beneficiaries can visit our walk-in immunization clinic without having to schedule an appointment. It is important to us that beneficiaries find it easy to get their flu shot, because we are eager to get them vaccinated,” said Jairam.

NHB’s Immunization Clinic is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. BHC Bangor is 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., BHC Everett is 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and BHC Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., all Monday through Friday.



“Getting vaccinated helps protect you once the flu season starts in your community. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors' visits, and missed work and school due to the flu,” stressed Jairam.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months of age or older get the flu vaccine every year.



“The 2016-2017 flu vaccine protects against the strains of flu believed most likely to make people sick this flu season. It is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Some children 6 months through 8 years of age require two doses of influenza vaccine. Children ages 6 months to 8 years old who have never gotten a flu shot, or have only received one dose in their lifetime, should receive a second dose 28 days after the first dose,” Jairam stated, adding that if a parent thinks that their child has the flu, CDC recommends that the child stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities.



There are also multiple steps that can be done daily to mitigate the potential spread of the flu. One of the most effective is hand washing.

The reason why hand-hygiene is continually stressed in not just a hospital setting but in the everyday routine is that influenza is thought to spread mainly from people touching something with influenza viruses on it and then touching their mouth or nose.



One of the challenging aspects of flu is that someone who becomes infected can infect others one day before they have symptoms and up to five days after becoming sick. Influenza usually causes mild to severe illness, and in extreme, uncommon, cases can lead to death.



Symptoms of influenza include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, chills, runny or stuffy nose and muscle aches. Stomach symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea also can occur but are more common in children than adults. Traditionally, seasonal flu impacts the elderly and the young.



According to the CDC, every year in the United States, more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from influenza complications and about 36,000 people die from influenza-related causes. General information of seasonal influenza can be found at http://www.cdc.gov/flu/.



“Fighting the flu is a team effort. By getting your flu shot and protecting yourself, you are also protecting others in the community,” Jairam said.



What can people do to protect themselves against the flu virus? Naval Hospital Bremerton follows CDC recommendations to:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, when you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from also getting sick.

• If possible, stay home from work, school and errands when you are sick. You will help prevent others from catching your illness.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.

• Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his/her eyes, nose or mouth.