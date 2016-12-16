‘Peacekeepers’ set for upcoming deployment to Guam

Photo By Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- Capt. Joseph Price, company commander, 552nd Military...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii- Capt. Joseph Price, company commander, 552nd Military Police Company, 728th MP Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, thanks his Soldiers for their dedication to training for the mission and the families for their sacrifice during the company’s deployment ceremony held Dec. 8, here. The company will serve as the Task Force Talon security force during the yearlong deployment in Guam. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill, 8th Military Police Brigade Public Affairs, 8th Theater Sustainment Command) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii− Watchdog leaders, Soldiers, families and friends gathered together during a deployment ceremony for 552nd Military Police Company, 728th MP Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Dec. 8 at the company’s training area.



Families and guests watched as the 552nd MP Co., ‘Peacekeepers,’ officially cased their colors, and commemorated their upcoming mission. However, it’s not just a U.S. Pacific Command security force mission in Guam the company must prepare for. Due to additional mission requirements, the 552nd MP Co., has to split itself in half.



One half of the company dubbed, ‘Team Shield’ will remain at Schofield Barracks and later deploy to Cambodia for Exercise Angkor Sentinel 17 during the first iteration of U.S Army Pacific’s Pacific Pathways 2017. The other half of the company, ‘Team Sword,’ will deploy to support operations in Guam.



“I am very proud of you and your dedication as you have prepared for these missions. Your training, education and experiences have you more than ready for this journey – trust in it,” said Lt. Col. Chad Froehlich, commander, 728th MP Bn.



Froehlich praised the unit’s capabilities and said he, “knew that the Peacekeepers were the unit to take on the role of this critical mission set.”



“I have faith in your leadership, competence, courage and absolute faith in your determination,” said Froehlich.



Capt. Joseph Price, the company’s commander, said he was proud and very confident in his Soldiers ability to successfully complete their missions.



“Peacekeepers, I am extremely thankful to Soldier with you. Your talents are endless and your mental fortitude has set the tone for our success, thank you.”



Price also acknowledged the sacrifices of the families, and expressed his appreciation directly to the spouses of the Peacekeeper Soldiers.



“You allow myself and the 1st Sgt. a lot of your spouse’s time away from you and I will not forget it. I am grateful to have you on their team for when they return home and I can assure you that those deploying on the Guam mission will be in good hands,” said Price.



For wife and mother Catherine Bido who said being away from her husband, Sgt. Daniel Bido, for any length of time was difficult, it is even more difficult now that they have kids.



“It’s going to be hard, we are a team.” she said.



Bido said that he was actually feeling excited despite the stresses he knows he will face while being away from his family.



“I’m looking forward to the experience, gaining new knowledge and building up the team cohesion with my Soldiers,” said Bido.



Team Sword will serve as the Task Force Talon security force, offering many opportunities for increased readiness in core military police competencies. This is the first deployment for most of the Soldiers in the company, but there was little doubt they are more than ready for the challenges ahead.



“Peacekeepers, you continue to impress 1st Sgt. and myself on a daily basis and I know that you are truly the best Soldiers to complete this mission,” said Price.