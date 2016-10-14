FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – Several prominent base leaders drove heavy duty snow removal machines around the base with team members of the 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron in the annual Snow Parade here Oct. 14, 2016.

The yearly display, involving a dozen varied types of heavy snow plows and blowers, is a traditional signal to residents that the base is prepared to tackle the expected snowfall of the incoming winter season.

“We have a 24/7 mission here at Fairchild. We support nuclear options and mobility worldwide, so we need to get our people where they need to be,” said Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander.

The base squadron leaders get the chance to not only pilot the heavy machinery, but to also personally get to know a little about the Airmen who will be helping to ensure the base remains functional during the cold season.

“Any day we can get out and see our hard working Airmen in action is a good day,” said Col. Yvonne Spencer, 92nd Force Support Squadron commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 16:45 Story ID: 219369 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Snow Parade, by A1C Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.