Photo By Zachary Hada | A close-up photograph of a fork taken during a "Dining like a Diplomat" course held at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. on April 19, 2016. The course teaches Offutt personnel proper protocol and etiquette for attending social and business events.

More than twenty Team Offutt members attended the “Dining like a Diplomat” event at the Patriot Club April 20.



“Dining like a Diplomat” is an etiquette training course that teaches proper protocol and skills for social and business situations.



The course covered a wide array of topics such as table etiquette, the art of conversation, body language, how to be a proper guest or host, social introductions, how to behave when alcohol is available, how to plan social events, learning standard behavior and courtesies, writing thank you cards, and more.



Mark Borytsky, 55th Wing protocol chief and course teacher, has been offering the class since 2006.



The foundation of etiquette is behavior that is accepted as gracious and polite in social, professional, and family situations, he said. Good manners can mean the difference between success and failure in many aspects in life and the mission.



“Professional etiquette allows others to see that you are polite and civilized worker who knows how to represent the Air Force in a positive way,” Borytsky said. “Attention to etiquette is a sign of professionalism and respect for others, and it can make positive first impressions while building trust among colleagues.”



United States Air Force Col. Matt Joganich, 55th Mission Support Group commander, attended the course said he had a great time.



“I had a phenomenal time,” Joganich said. “I learned a lot of new things thanks to this course. [Borytsky] and his team did an excellent job creating a great atmosphere which made it really fun.”



For more information or to sign up for a course, contact the 55th Wing Protocol office at (402) 294-5797.