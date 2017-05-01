Commander focuses wing on “winning the fight”

Photo By Airman 1st Class Randahl Jenson | Chief Master Sgt. Adam Vizi, command chief of the 28th Bomb Wing, speaks at his first...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Randahl Jenson | Chief Master Sgt. Adam Vizi, command chief of the 28th Bomb Wing, speaks at his first all-call as Ellsworth’s command chief inside the Pride Hangar on Jan. 3, 2017. During the first all-call of the year, Vizi and Col. Gentry Boswell, the commander of the 28th BW, discussed how the Air Force is tackling manning and funding issues as well as the CSAF’s focus on the importance of developing squadrons as the building block of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson) see less | View Image Page

Col. Gentry Boswell began by commending the modern day Doolittle Raiders for all their hard work and success in 2016, highlighting their efforts to keep the mission going despite very challenging weather at the end of the year and the pinnacle of success, earning an “Outstanding” rating for Mission Accomplishment in the recent Unit Effective Inspection.



However, the Colonel emphasized that he expects the wing to have continued success in the future.



“As we go forward into 2017, don’t look back,” Boswell said. “The standard of excellence and capability we set in 2016 will be the foundation of how we shape the future.”



The year will begin with the return of the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Guam and the 37th Bomb Squadron’s participation in the upcoming Red Flag exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The commander highlighted these events to reiterate that the number one strategic priority for the wing is “winning the fight.”



“Our mission statement of providing combat airpower anytime, anywhere on the globe is not just a statement,” Boswell said. “It’s who we are and that immediate global reach, it’s what we bring to the fight as Airmen.”



In addition, Boswell discussed new Air Force leadership, the modernization of the B-1 bomber and the new Sustainment Block, or SB 16, upgrade for the aircraft.



“[This upgrade] will help replace our old and outdated equipment in the B-1,” Boswell said. “Airmen spend too much time trying to make old things work, it is inefficient, and in combat it risks life and limb trying to fight with antiquated tools.”



Boswell also used the event to formally introduce the bomb wing’s new command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Adam Vizi, who arrived at Ellsworth in mid-December. Vizi is a Tactical Air Control Party Airman with more than 22 years in service.



“I’m TACP by trade, an Airman by profession and a leader by privilege,” Vizi said.



With this privilege came an opportunity to witness the behind-the-scene efforts of the B-1 mission firsthand.



“Watching the team come together to generate sorties in the no-notice exercise the week before Christmas was humbling,” Vizi said. “The team effort from every Airman is to be applauded. I look forward to visiting each of your shops and getting to know our Airmen personally.”