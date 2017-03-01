MFLC: Potential cure for common blues

Photo By Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry | Many military members and their families may experience a range of concerns which...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry | Many military members and their families may experience a range of concerns which could detract from military and family readiness such as adjustment after a deployment, marital conflicts, stress management, parenting challenges, coping with a loss and more. The Military and Family Life Counseling program provides confidential, non-medical, short term, counseling services to service members and their families. In 2014, the program’s counselors conducted 4.2 million face-to-face sessions across the armed services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry) see less | View Image Page

People who are feeling down this winter and need that extra “pep in their step,” can look no further than the Department of Defense’s Military & Family Life Counselor program.



For those who may not have heard about it, the MFLC program is a resource for active-duty, National Guard and Reserve members and their families dealing with the struggles of everyday matters.



The program’s goal is to help individuals work through their issues, increase individual and family harmony and promote confidence in handling the stressors of military life, through free, non-medical counseling.



“It was designed to provide non-medical, results based short-term counseling for a variety of issues that come up across the military life-cycle,” said Michael Pepper, 52nd Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center director.



The program offers counseling to eligible adults and children. A few of the issues supported by MFLC include marital or relationship problems, child social skills, communication, stress management, parent-child relationship, grief or loss, anger management, deployment or reintegration and other challenges families and individuals may face.



Spangdahlem counselors are available 24/7 to support anyone in need. They are licensed, professionally-credentialed social workers or counselors with a master’s or doctorate’s degree.



“The idea is to have counselors here to prevent smaller issues becoming larger issues, which not only affect families, but also the readiness aspect to the mission,” Pepper said.



Unlike other resources, something unique to MFLC is the individual seeking counsel doesn’t need to report to a counseling center to speak to an MFLC. With the exception of a private residence or personal vehicle, a counselor is able to meet the individual when and where the member feels most comfortable.



“The flexibility aspect would be very beneficial,” said Senior Airman Jonathan Morrison, 52nd Medical Support Squadron biomedical repair technician, who has not used the program, but would if the need should arise. “It’s not like being in a doctor’s waiting area where it may heighten stress. It’s much easier to talk in an environment that the individual feels is suitable.”



Spangdahlem hosts a total of 10 counselors with more than half dedicated to its younger population. MFLCs here include: Three assigned to handle adult matters, five to work with base child and youth programs, such as the child development center and school-aged program, and an additional two assigned to the schools here.



No records are kept of counseling visits. The program is completely outside of the military chain, so outside of mandatory reporting issues such as harm to self or others, domestic violence, child abuse or neglect, violence or sexual assault to any person and substance abuse, the MFLC program maintains confidentiality.



Members who seek out help with MFLC can receive up to 12 counseling sessions. If another issue should arise during those sessions, members can receive an additional 12 sessions. If the problem is one that MFLCs don’t handle, they will refer people to the appropriate clinicians.



For someone who has never heard of MFLC being a resource often used, the numbers may be surprising. Spangdahlem’s counselors see approximately 500 members and their families monthly. In 2014, a total of 4.2 million face-to-face counseling sessions were held across the armed services.



If a member is looking for someone to talk to, or is on the fence about using this program, hopefully the numbers show that MFLC is a resource to turn to and one that is widely used.



“Every commander, first sergeant, and front-line supervisor needs to know that MFLC is here and they’re here for a reason,” Pepper said. “If the supervisor doesn’t feel comfortable talking about an issue, or they feel the individual would benefit from MFLC, refer them here. Of course, you can always just come to the AFRC, and we’ll make sure you get to the right place.”