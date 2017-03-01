NSE Commissary Holiday Food Drive

SMOKEY POINT, Wash. - Naval Station Everett’s (NSE) Smokey Point Commissary donated thousands of pounds of food to the Everett Gospel Mission for Women and Children during the holiday season.



The Commissary sold pre-made bags filled with stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin mix, as well as other traditional Thanksgiving food to patrons for donation, raising more than $3,000 in November.



“During the holiday season we target the women and children because we know that they tend to get left behind, especially the kids,” said Javonda Parker, manager, NSE Smokey Point Commissary. “We want to make sure that they have enough, by donating milk, cookies, crackers, and cereal, anything that you would buy at a grocery store.”



When perishable items near their sell by date and need to be taken off the self for new products, they can no longer be sold. Instead of disposing of a quality product, the commissary donates the goods to those in need.



“Anything that is damaged, like a ripped box, we cannot sell it inside the store, but we can donate it,” said Parker. “It is still a good product that can be consumed. Our food inspectors examine what we donate to make sure what we are donating is up to standard.”



After a holiday passes, items can only be sold for a short period of time before they need to be removed from the store. This happens often with seasonal foods, such as Halloween candy.



“We donated pallets of Halloween candy that we couldn't sell,” said Parker. “The guys from Everett Gospel Mission picked it up and delivered the donations. The kids were beyond excited from seeing so much candy. When the kids at the shelter realized it was being given to them for free, their eyes lit up with joy.”



The community came together and supported the holiday food drive by donating food and purchasing more than 250 pre-made bags of groceries for charity.



“This is an exciting program and we hope to expand it next year to reach more communities,” said Parker. “Also, we hope to be able to extend our donations period.”



The seasonal food drive ended with a final donation on January 3 and is scheduled to resume in October 2017.

