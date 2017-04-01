(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20th FSS helps Team Shaw smile

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kelsey Tucker 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20th Force Support Squadron wants to find new ways to make customers smile in the new year.

    Starting Jan. 1, members of Team Shaw can win $10, $25 or $50 in FSS gift cards, or even $250 cash for being an FSS customer.

    The Smile program has many goals, said Lisa Stevens, 20th FSS Marketing and Promotions deputy director. They range from letting customers know they are appreciated, giving customers the opportunity to tell the 20th FSS about strengths and weaknesses in their facilities, and highlighting the services they offer to the Team Shaw community.

    According to the program brochure, over $15,000 in cash and 20th FSS gift cards will be distributed throughout the month. Each day of January will have its own chance for customers to win. The location and times of each giveaway will vary, with a minimum of four winners per day.

    In addition to the daily giveaways, there are other ways to win. One is to find the smiles hidden around FSS facilities – in places such as the Carolina Pines Inn, the fitness centers, or Shaw Lanes – and bring them to the 20th FSS customer service desk for a $10 FSS gift card. Another is to complete a survey letting 20th FSS employees know what they can or already do to make their customers smile, for the chance to win $100 cash once per week.

    For more information about the Smile program, visit www.20thfss.com/SMILE or any 20th FSS facility for a free brochure.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th FSS helps Team Shaw smile, by A1C Kelsey Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

