    Phlebotomy: Obtaining blood samples

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jessica Weissman 

    5th Bomber Wing

    Fifth Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technicians conduct hematology, phlebotomy, chemistry, urinalysis and microbiology tests at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Laboratory technicians gather samples from patients to send to providers for diagnosing purposes. Some samples are sent to Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center in San Antonio, Texas, while others are sent to Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:16
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    blood
    medical group
    phlebotomy
    medical laboratory technicians

