Phlebotomy: obtaining blood samples

Fifth Medical Support Squadron medical laboratory technicians conduct hematology, phlebotomy, chemistry, urinalysis and microbiology tests at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Laboratory technicians gather samples from patients to send to providers for diagnosing purposes. Some samples are sent to Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center in San Antonio, Texas, while others are sent to Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio.

