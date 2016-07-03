Missouri Air National Guard Maintainer Wins EMT Top Award

Tech. Sgt. Andy Hicks, an electro-environmental specialist with the Missouri Air National Guard's 131st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron was recently awarded the 2015 Kenneth E. Cole, Jr. Memorial Award by the Missouri Emergency Medical Services Association.



The award recognizes community support and involvement; emergency medical services involvement; and contributions to local and state EMS, and was presented to Hicks, an emergency medical technician, at the association's annual awards banquet in Branson, Missouri.



"I was excited and thankful to have received the award knowing that my hard work and dedication to my job was being recognized," said Hicks. "I'm also humbled because it is my daily job title to provide professional patient care when the need arises."



Hicks joined the Lincoln County Ambulance District in 2009. In his full-time employment, he performs daily inspections of equipment and inventory of the ambulance; administers care to patients; prepares patients for transportation; and operates the ambulance safely to the emergency scene or hospital.



Hicks says his Guard career has helped prepare him to be more valuable in his full-time employment, and vice versa. His attention to detail to prevent errors in patient care and his willingness to provide extra duties beyond his job description strongly correlates with both jobs.



"Since I'm an EMT as a civilian, I use my knowledge base as a SABC (self-aid/buddy care) instructor in the 131st," said Hicks.



Having a variety of responsibilities in his two jobs, Hicks says he has learned from positive events as a civilian and government employee to accomplish any task in a timely manner.



This award is not Hicks' first. Previously he earned the East Central Region Life Saving Award for helping a cardiac arrest patient, who was later able to walk out of the hospital due to Hicks' clinical intervention.



It is work ethic that Hicks' supervisors in his squadron appreciate as well.



"He's what you consider a model NCO and the face of what a traditional Guardsman should be," said Senior Master Sgt. Rodney Wilson, 131st AMXS specialist section superintendent. "He's willing to do whatever it takes to get the mission done and is an example to the other Airmen."

