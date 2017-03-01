(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBLE welcomes New Year’s baby

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois | Chikeyva Tomlin, wife of U.S. Navy Seaman Keaton Tomlin, holds her new born daughter,

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kaylee Dubois 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    At 7:02 p.m. on Jan. 1, U.S. Navy Seaman Keaton Tomlin and wife Chikeyva Tomlin became parents to Samaria Tomlin, the New Year’s baby of 2017 at the U.S. Air Force Hospital Langley at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

    According to Chikeyva, the delivery went well and the hospital stay has been relaxing.

    “We thought she was going to be a Christmas baby,” said Chikeyva. “But she turned out to be our New Year baby instead.”

    Samaria as their second daughter, following Ke’nasia Tomlin, age 2, who was excited to meet her new baby sister.

    “This is a great way to start the New Year,” said Chikeyva with a smile.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 15:18
    Story ID: 219249
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE welcomes New Year’s baby, by A1C Kaylee Dubois, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

