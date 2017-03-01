JBLE welcomes New Year’s baby

At 7:02 p.m. on Jan. 1, U.S. Navy Seaman Keaton Tomlin and wife Chikeyva Tomlin became parents to Samaria Tomlin, the New Year’s baby of 2017 at the U.S. Air Force Hospital Langley at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



According to Chikeyva, the delivery went well and the hospital stay has been relaxing.



“We thought she was going to be a Christmas baby,” said Chikeyva. “But she turned out to be our New Year baby instead.”



Samaria as their second daughter, following Ke’nasia Tomlin, age 2, who was excited to meet her new baby sister.



“This is a great way to start the New Year,” said Chikeyva with a smile.

