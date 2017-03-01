Whitetail Ridge Ski Area staff stay busy keeping hill ready

Photo By Aimee Malone | Justin Sagler (left) and Zach Allen, recreation assistants with the Directorate of...... read more read more Photo By Aimee Malone | Justin Sagler (left) and Zach Allen, recreation assistants with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, wax skis Nov. 22, 2016, in preparation for the Whitetail Ridge Ski Area opening. The ski area opened in December. Photo by Aimee Malone, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy. see less | View Image Page

Even before the first snowfall, staff members began preparing Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area for its opening.



The ski area opened Dec. 26. Joseph Sagler, outdoor recreation facility manager with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), said work at the ski area began in early October by cutting down the summer’s grass and weeds on the hills. Then staff members started landscaping the tubing hill, using dirt relocated from a newly constructed parking lot to widen the available space.



“Our goal was to get more tubing lanes this year,” Sagler said. Five tubing lanes were available during the 2015-16 season. Sagler said they were be able to open up to eight lanes this year.



The next step to be ready for the season was to check the operation of snow groomers and snowmakers and flush the water lines that transport water to the snowmakers set up on the hills, said Kevin Lieder, outdoor recreation maintenance worker with DFMWR.



A ski-lift company and a separate cable company also checked the lift before opening to make sure everything meets safety standards, Sagler said. Ski area staff members checked the snowboard features (or obstacles) and repair them as needed. They also inspected and prepared the rental equipment for the season.



Additions to the ski area for the 2016-17 season include a jumping pillow that staff members will set up to give skiers and snowboarders a safe area to land after performing jumps.



Installation of an additional electrical circuit allows all snowmakers to run at once, Lieder said.



In the past, the staff could run five snowmakers at a time on the tubing and ski hills, Lieder said. The new electrical circuit, positioned between the two hills, allows staff members to run 10 snowmakers on either the tubing hill or ski hill, turning the extra five snowmakers to face whichever hill needs more attention.



Sagler said that because Whitetail Ridge doesn’t have a chair lift, more snow was needed before it could open when compared to other ski resorts. A base of about 4 feet of snow is needed just to get people up the hill.



“A place (with chair lifts can) blow a path 20 feet wide (for skiers), and there’ll be green grass beneath their lift because they have chairs,” he said.



Snowmakers work best when it’s 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below, Sagler said. Wind also affects operations.



Work continues when the facility is open, said Shawn Stendel, outdoor recreation maintenance worker with DFMWR. Employees come in at 5 a.m. every day the area is open to groom the snow, breaking up packed down or refrozen snow to make it light and fluffy again. The process can take about five hours.



“Some days it’s easier, when it stays cold and you’re not getting that thaw and refreeze overnight,” Stendel said.



The snowboard park is the second biggest draw to Whitetail Ridge after the tubing hill, Sagler said.



Stendel said he’s spoken to people who come to Whitetail Ridge specifically to use the snowboard park, even if they frequent other locations for different winter activities. “They come up just to use our … park because we have so much more, and the way it’s set up, they think it’s a lot better,” he said.



This year, the staff plans continues to periodically rearrange the features to make repeat visits more interesting for local snowboarders, Sagler said.



Ski area staff members also support many special events during the season, including the Moonlit Snowshoe Tour, Military Appreciation event, Winter Extravaganza, Cardboard Classic, and Chili Taste Off.



Check the ski area's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WhitetailRidge for event dates, times, and costs.



Stendel said the ski area staff also encourages area snowmobilers to stop by the chalet while they’re out riding. Signs will be put out on the trail saying the chalet is open.



“The (Monroe County) trail goes right in front of the chalet,” Sagler said. Lieder said snowmobilers are starting to stop by more to get lunch or watch the groomers or snowmakers at work.



Snowmobiles are authorized for use only on designated, open state snowmobile trails. For more information about snowmobiling in Wisconsin, go online to dnr.wi.gov/topic/snowmobile.



The staff also encourages groups to use the area, and Sagler said the area will open for groups on closed days with a reservation.



“We really enjoy getting church groups and school groups to come out,” Sagler said.



Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is open to the public. The ski area is not on the cantonment area, and visitor passes are not required to access the area.