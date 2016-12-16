(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Order in the Court: Airmen serve as jury for mock trial

    Order in the Court: Airmen serve as jury for mock trial

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter | The 90th Missile Wing legal office staff sits with the first term Airmen who served as...... read more read more

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Story by Airman 1st Class Breanna Carter 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The purpose of the trial was to give Airmen an accurate perspective of the ramifications of sexual assault and to teach them about consent, said Master Sgt. Ashton Dolan, 90th MW law office superintendent.

    “Sexual assault is one of our most common cases, and it’s a problem within the DoD,” said Dolan. “We want Airmen to think about the consequences.”

    Members of the base legal office presented evidence as the prosecution and defense counsel. There were also recorded testimonies from the victim and defendant presented during the trial.

    The experience was beneficial, offering insight into the judicial process, said Airman 1st Class Haley Correa, 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron defender.

    “It made me think about both sides of the story,” said Correa. “I realize now you have to look at the facts rather than just judge what you think is right.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 11:27
    Story ID: 219221
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Order in the Court: Airmen serve as jury for mock trial, by A1C Breanna Carter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    legal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT