Order in the Court: Airmen serve as jury for mock trial

The purpose of the trial was to give Airmen an accurate perspective of the ramifications of sexual assault and to teach them about consent, said Master Sgt. Ashton Dolan, 90th MW law office superintendent.



“Sexual assault is one of our most common cases, and it’s a problem within the DoD,” said Dolan. “We want Airmen to think about the consequences.”



Members of the base legal office presented evidence as the prosecution and defense counsel. There were also recorded testimonies from the victim and defendant presented during the trial.



The experience was beneficial, offering insight into the judicial process, said Airman 1st Class Haley Correa, 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron defender.



“It made me think about both sides of the story,” said Correa. “I realize now you have to look at the facts rather than just judge what you think is right.”

