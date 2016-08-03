Jiu-jitsu strengthens Misawa's resilience

Two jiu-jitsu competitors take the floor and bow, signaling the beginning of the match. Upon command, they instantly drop to a crouching position and circle the mat.



After quickly analyzing their opponent's stance for an opening, one athlete charges the other and locks him in a hold. With adrenaline pumping, the face-off escalates and one contender forces their competitor to submit.



These individuals are competing in the martial art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which teaches individuals to defend themselves by using leverage and technique.



Although this martial arts style contains standing movements, it is known for its ground-fighting techniques, like grappling and chokes.



At Misawa, jiu-jitsu prepares members not only for competition but also self-defense. Each session begins with a warm up and the demonstration of a new technique by Rodrigo Gomez, the Endure Brazilian jiu-jitsu Misawa head coach.



After a rundown of how to perform the move, the members practice it in pairs.



Toward the end of practice, participants execute live sparring to implement all skills they have learned to date. During these matches, the objective is to obtain their opponent's submission. The training ends with a cool down to relax muscles.



"We have people from different martial arts backgrounds including wrestling and Judo," said Maj. Zane Holland, the 35th Medical Group logistics flight commander. "At each practice, they share their knowledge to make for a well-rounded team."



Misawa's branch of jiu-jitsu welcomes all base members from Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Airmen to children of all ages. The group encourages anyone interested to join whether they are well-versed in different martial arts forms or have differing purposes for learning the sport.



"There are people who want to compete in jiu-jitsu, others who just want to exercise, and some who want to learn self-defense," said Holland.



Those who participate in competitions represent Misawa throughout Japan in cities like Morioka, Sendai and Tokyo.



Not only does the diversity of the team benefit each individual by increasing their knowledge, it also allows military members to continue learning without starting over at each new base.



"By the time we get good at something, it's time to move again," Holland said. "In order to progress in martial arts, you have to train in the right atmosphere."



Holland said an environment conducive to growth stems from having a good instructor. Since one particular type of martial art doesn't fit every situation, he chooses to train with instructors who offer variability.



On top of the support received from an invested coach, Holland spoke of the drive to exercise that comes with being part of a group.



"It's inspiring to have a group of 20 to 30 people waiting for you at practice," said Holland. "Training with motivated individuals helps you exercise with a purpose."



At the end of the day, Gomez says one of the greatest benefits of jiu-jitsu is the sense of family crafted through hours of practice.



"It's about building a foundation and family, especially in a small community like Misawa," said Gomez. "It's not only about training, or about fighting each other."



Gomez also strives to demonstrate the importance of resilience to military members and their families through the sport.



"We want to teach them that no matter how hard life gets, there is always a solution," Gomez said. "Wherever we move, there's something that connects us."



For more information, join the "Endure BJJ Misawa" Facebook group or attend the team's weekly practices on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.

