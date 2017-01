Date Taken: 12.06.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 10:40 Story ID: 219217 Location: JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MICC test, by Daniel P. Elkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.