It was 98 years ago when “The Great War,” World War I, had ravaged Europe and shaken Imperialist Europe to its core. Truly an earth and civilization changing moment, the war saw technological progress take a dark turn, whether it was chemical warfare that claimed nearly 70,000 lives total by the end or tanks and ferocious barbed wire, or psychological scientific advances in the treatment of “war neurosis” marking the first steps to modern understanding of PTSD. The effects of The Great War continue to the modern day, and one only need look at a map of Eastern Europe and the Middle East or simply remember the tragic fate of the Romanovs of Russia to understand the long reach this “war to end all wars” has had.



Tough, hard, difficult, but on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 it temporarily stopped, as an armistice was declared between the Allies and Central Powers, and even if the final Treaty of Versailles wasn’t signed until June 28, 1919, in France, because the guns fell silent in November it is generally regarded as the end of The Great War. To honor it, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 Armistice Day to fill us “with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.”



In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…." Even though celebrations typically occurred each year following the required annual Presidential proclamations, it wasn’t until May 13, 1938, that Armistice Day became a federal holiday dedicated to the cause of world peace and to honor the veterans of the World War I.



Unfortunately, French Field Marshal Jules Grevy’s prophetic notice that the treaty wasn’t peace, “but an armistice for thirty years,” came to fruition as the world plunged again into World War, ironically with many of the principle players being veterans of the First World War, men like Benito Mussolini, Adolph Hitler, Winston Churchill, General George S. Patton, and more. The Great War forged them and the Second World War would finally determine their futures. As that war eventually came to an end, albeit at higher costs, in 1954 it was noticed how World War II had seen the greatest mobilization of Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen in American history.



After American forces returned from Korea, the 83rd Congress amended the 1938 Act striking out the word “Armistice” and renaming the day “Veterans” day. On October 8th of that same year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation to “insure proper and widespread observance of this anniversary, all veterans, all veterans’ organizations and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose.” Likewise, the President designated the VA administrator as the chairman of the holiday’s national committee and in 1958 it was finally suggested that it apply to all subsequent VA administrators and since March of 89 when the VA was elevated to White House cabinet, the secretary of the VA continues to serve as the committee’s chairman.



Veterans Day was finally returned to November 11 in 1978 by President Gerald R. Ford and Public Law 94-97 (89 Stat. 479). From that day forward, Veterans Day continues to remain on that same 11th day of the 11th month and its purpose to honor current American veterans remains unshaken. But what does it mean to the average American? Is this just another day to say thank you to a service member, attend a parade, enjoy a day off or have a barbecue? As the men of World War I realized, an armistice is only temporary and surely as night follows day, battles will someday come again and America continues to be protected by those citizens who put down their plows and pick up the sword to protect and defend.



As you go about your day aboard this mighty warship, do not forget you are that special breed of American who, as Abraham Lincoln once said, stands ready to “lay so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of Freedom.” You’ve given up the comforts of home, the tranquility of civilian life and left your family, friends and the American public behind to come out and try to end another war. Never forget you are that one percent, the ones in uniform with incredible skill, discipline, and invaluable leadership. Indeed American veterans remain some of the most talented, driven and capable people on earth. While average 20-something American youth are still finding their place in the world, 20-something Veterans are leading Sailors, adapting to unpredictably, operating cutting-edge technology, performing under pressure, rebuilding towns and mediating tribal disputes. In short, you get it done, you are selfless, you are brave and you remain the backbone of America.



Veterans Day has a special place in the heart of Americans, it not only continues to commemorate the men who go to war and fight our nation’s battles, but also those who return from service ready to apply their military lives to their communities and ensure our continued prosperity. Indeed, veterans can be found almost anywhere in America. They are moms, dads, teachers, doctors, business people, Congressman and even astronauts. It is Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen and Marines like you, the crew of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) and Carrier Strike Group Ten who, dedicate themselves to protecting, defending their nation, their communities and their families. This Veterans Day take a moment to pause and be proud of where you are, the uniform you wear, the mission you are conducting and the bravery you showed by volunteering to serve.

