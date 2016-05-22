The 166th Medical Group and 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron is ready to respond to natural disasters.



The 166th Medical Group and 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Delaware Air National Guard trained with multiple agencies at the Baltimore Washington Airport on Sunday, May 22, 2016.



The 166th Med. Group and 142nd AES teams flew down on a C-130H aircraft from the Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware to BWI Airport to participate in the Baltimore 2016 National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) Patient Reception Exercise.



The 166th Med. Group and 142nd AES provided an educational piece to our civilian counterparts on what resources the Air National Guard can provide during natural disasters, or any other domestic adverse event.



“We can execute our mission with our civilian counterparts as well as our military counterparts in war time or peace time,” said Captain Tim Stoeckle, senior health technician, 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.



The Baltimore 2016 NDMS Patient Reception Exercise was to practice NDMS reception operations and exercise a Unified Command structure. Participating agencies included: Health and Human Services, Department

of Defense and the Veterans Administration, local fire and EMS departments (Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, Howard County, BWI Airport).



The purpose of the exercise was to practice the process of removing patients from the aircraft and transporting them to area hospitals. This included communicating with the hospitals and tracking the patients in the Federal Joint Patient Assessment and Tracking System and the Maryland Patient Tracking systems.



Two rounds of patients were unloaded from a Delaware ANG C-130 aircraft. Each round consists of 15 litters with real, live volunteers. Litter bearers consisted of: the Maryland-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team, primary, and the Delaware ANG En-route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) personnel.



“We look forward to these opportunities to provide training and education to our civilian counterparts. It reassures that the Delaware Air National Guard will be ready to respond and provide assistance locally, as well as other CONUS regions, if a disaster were to occur, said Stoeckle.”

